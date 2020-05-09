Families Are Taping ‘Mom’ Artwork To Windows This Mother’s Day For A Great Cause

HeyMama has spearheaded a Mother’s Day initiative that recognizes moms and raises money for a nonprofit
While quarantined, you’ve seen communities set up stuffed animal scavenger hunts for kids by having parents set teddy bears on windowsills. And, you’ve likely seen neighborhoods splashed with rainbow-hued artwork as part of the “Rainbow Initiative,” an international movement to show families, caregivers, and supporters that “we’re all in this together.” But, we bet you haven’t seen this latest Mother’s Day initiative spearheaded by HeyMama, a network of “the most badass league of mom-bosses you know”: It’s called #EssentialMoms, and for every “mom” artwork shared to social media, they’ll raise money for a great cause.
Have you participated in our #EssentialMoms campaign yet? We're raising money for @together.rising, a non-profit currently providing mothers and families in need due to Covid-19 with resources, food, and other necessities. . To contribute, all you need to do is put up artwork that says “MOM” inside your front window and share a pic 📸 on social using the hashtag #EssentialMoms and tagging @HeyMamaCo. We're donating $1 for every photo shared (up to $25k) and big thanks to the hundreds of families who have participated already! . Help us max out our donation by tapping our link in bio to download our version of the artwork — feel free to create your own, of course! — and get more details. Also, please help us spread the word by tagging friends or family in the comments that might want to support a great cause! ❤️
HeyMama is leading a charge to honor the moms in our lives with a public display of appreciation: artwork that reads “mom” taped to the inside of your front window.
“As moms take their children out for walks on Mother’s Day, they will see these signs and know how much they are loved and appreciated by their families and communities,” the HeyMama website states.
Participating is easy. Simply print the design from the HeyMama website, or design your own sign with the word “mom” on it.
Once the design is decorated, hang it inside your front window for all the moms in your community to see. Then, post the drawing of your family’s completed design — or someone else’s you see in your neighborhood! — on social using the hashtag #EssentialMoms and tagging @HeyMamaCo.
The best part of this initiative yet? For every photo of “mom” artwork shared, HeyMama will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Together Rising, a nonprofit that supports mothers and families in need during this pandemic with resources, food, and essential items.
So far, a ton of moms have shared their kids’ vibrant signs, including the co-founder of parenting site bümo, Chriselle Lim.
Having community is more important than ever and for those of you mamas that aren't familiar @HeyMamaCo, it's a private social and professional network for mothers who are growing careers and families. (If you'd like to learn more and try the platform out, just visit heymama.co/apply for a special 2 month risk-free trial with the code CHRISELLE at checkout). In honor of Mother's Day this weekend, the community has launched a charitable campaign called #EssentialMoms that aims to give moms the huge public display of affection that they deserve as essential workers too. To participate, just put up a piece of artwork that says "MOM" inside the front window of your home and as moms take their children out for walks leading up to the holiday, they will see these signs and know how much they are appreciated by their families and communities. For every photo of MOM artwork shared, @HeyMamaCo will donate $1 (and up to $25,000!) to @together.rising, an initiative that provides mothers and families in need due to COVID-19 with necessary items. Here's exactly how you can help them max out their contribution: ✨Step 1: Tap the link in bio to download the @HeyMamaCo version of the MOM artwork—or create your own!—and put it in your window. (If you have kids, this is a great art project.) ✨Step 2: Share a photo on social media using the hashtag #EssentialMoms and tagging @HeyMamaCo, who will be reposting as many photos as they can to their own feed. This is your chance to help them raise awareness and funds for a great cause! Plus you'll have a blast creating or coloring in your MOM artwork—we sure did!
So, what are you waiting for? Show Mom — and fellow moms on your street — a little love this Mother’s Day.