Families Are Taping ‘Mom’ Artwork To Windows This Mother’s Day For A Great Cause

HeyMama

HeyMama has spearheaded a Mother’s Day initiative that recognizes moms and raises money for a nonprofit

While quarantined, you’ve seen communities set up stuffed animal scavenger hunts for kids by having parents set teddy bears on windowsills. And, you’ve likely seen neighborhoods splashed with rainbow-hued artwork as part of the “Rainbow Initiative,” an international movement to show families, caregivers, and supporters that “we’re all in this together.” But, we bet you haven’t seen this latest Mother’s Day initiative spearheaded by HeyMama, a network of “the most badass league of mom-bosses you know”: It’s called #EssentialMoms, and for every “mom” artwork shared to social media, they’ll raise money for a great cause.

HeyMama is leading a charge to honor the moms in our lives with a public display of appreciation: artwork that reads “mom” taped to the inside of your front window.

“As moms take their children out for walks on Mother’s Day, they will see these signs and know how much they are loved and appreciated by their families and communities,” the HeyMama website states.

Participating is easy. Simply print the design from the HeyMama website, or design your own sign with the word “mom” on it.

Once the design is decorated, hang it inside your front window for all the moms in your community to see. Then, post the drawing of your family’s completed design — or someone else’s you see in your neighborhood! — on social using the hashtag #EssentialMoms and tagging @HeyMamaCo.

The best part of this initiative yet? For every photo of “mom” artwork shared, HeyMama will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Together Rising, a nonprofit that supports mothers and families in need during this pandemic with resources, food, and essential items.

So far, a ton of moms have shared their kids’ vibrant signs, including the co-founder of parenting site bümo, Chriselle Lim.

So, what are you waiting for? Show Mom — and fellow moms on your street — a little love this Mother’s Day.