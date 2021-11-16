Hilary Duff Posts Hilarious TikTok Mocking Her Own Dance Trend

Hilary Duff/Instagram

After an old video of Hilary Duff dancing during a performance went viral, the Lizzie McGuire star got in on the joke

For Hilary Duff, it’s never too late to get in on the joke. Recently, an old dance performance of hers has gone viral on TikTok as the latest dance craze dueted by the app’s users. But not one to be outdone, Duff just created a video of her own, recreating her moves and, in the process, proving that she’s definitely still got it.

The video that’s making the rounds online is from a 2007 performance Duff gave on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. In the clip, she performs some coordinated dance moves with her backup dancers during her song, “With Love.” In the 2007 video, we hate to say, it looks like Duff was having a little bit of an off night — her moves are a little stiff and she looks less than thrilled to be performing them. That’s a big part of why the video is going viral now, more than a decade later. Duff is a real mood in the clip.

And now, like the queen she is, Duff is taking back control of the entire narrative around the video. In a new clip she just uploaded to social media, she takes part in the trend herself, recreating those old dance moves next to the video from 2007.

“HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!” she wrote in the caption, which seems to indicate that a lot of people have been asking her to do her own duet with the old video. Over on Instagram, where she also posted, Duff revealed that it’s actually her friends and family who have been bugging her about it, writing in the caption, “So I can stop receiving text about this….✌🏻 also….. I tik toked….and it was a 12% kinda day.”

In her new video, Duff is a little more enthusiastic about her dance moves than she was back in 2007. In fact, she looks like she’s having a total blast reliving this moment from so long ago in her career. You love to see a successful actress who has a good sense of humor about her slightly-less-successful past music career. But Duff has never been one to take herself too seriously — like in May, when she debated on her Instagram story whether she was “cheugy.”

“Listen, guys, I’ve been stressing for days about this,” Duff said at the time. “Ever since I heard the word, fear [has been] overcoming my mind. Like, am I cheugy? Are you cheugy? Do you know if you’re cheugy?”

The questions we should all be asking, TBH.