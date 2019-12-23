Hilary Duff And Matt Koma Share Photos From Their Wedding

Harper Smith

Hilary Duff married Matt Koma and the photos are gorgeous

Hilary Duff had a pretty huge holiday surprise for her Insta followers and it’s that she’s now a married woman. The star and momma of two wed long-time boyfriend Matt Koma in an intimate backyard ceremony with Duff sharing a gorgeous snap of the pair last night.

She kept her caption game simple writing only, “This” alongside the photo of the newlyweds in their wedding attire, standing next to a vintage car with “just married” written on the window. Awwww.

The wedding photo wasn’t all that Duff gifted her followers with. She also posted a short video about the process of selecting a designer who would fulfill her wedding day dress dreams. She landed on Jenny Packham, and the results honestly speak for themselves. Hilary looks absolutely stunning.

Duff also hit up her Insta Stories with an adorable photo of the pair showing off their new married bling. You can smell the wedded bliss from here, folks.

A source tells People that the quiet ceremony was everything the couple hoped for. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” they said. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” they added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

They announced their engagement in a sweet series of Insta snaps back in May of this year. “He asked me to be his wife,” Duff wrote.

The couple have been adorably open about life with their two little ones (Duff has a 7-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage and she and Koma share toddler daughter Banks) and we hope that keeps up now that they’re man and wife. Congrats!