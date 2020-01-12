Hilary Duff Gets Dragged Into ‘You’ Conspiracies For Looking Too Much Like Love

Hilary Duff and You actress Victoria Pedretti do look similar
Like millions of others, I, too, binged Season 2 of You in one day. It was hard to stop — the characters were just as engaging as Season 1 and just when you thought the show couldn’t get any creepier, they went ahead and added another layer of creep with Love’s character, played by Victoria Pedretti. Apparently, it’s not just her personality people are talking about — many fans believe she is the actress Hilary Duff, reincarnated, and that Duff’s IRL husband is Joe??
It’s not the first time Pedretti has been compared to other actresses. When Season 2 dropped, she was considered by many to be the long lost twin of Kat Dennings from 2 Broke Girls while others thought she was the spitting image of Elizabeth Olsen. It seems fans have now decisively chosen a third person in their conspiracy theories — Pedretti is Hilary Duff. Or the other way around.
So ya'll telling me love from you isn't hilary duff? https://t.co/0GzoEcxdIm
Twitter was all aflutter about the uncanny similarities between the two actresses:https://twitter.com/jetpack/status/1215449442096119809
victoria pedretti and hilary duff look so alike! pic.twitter.com/1O9B0dq35M
https://twitter.com/jetpack/status/1215443791089426433
Victoria Pedretti looks like Kat Dennings and Hilary Duff's love child pic.twitter.com/brwdyuz4k5
Hilary Duff was my first white woman crush https://t.co/stNRaWDaIL
Of course, the doppelgänger conspiracy got Even More Interesting when fans remembered Duff appeared on Gossip Girl with You’s Penn Badgley, back when he was most known for being Dan Humphrey.
Never forget their moments on GG pic.twitter.com/b2tw0t31zY— nicole. (@nicolemygoshh) January 10, 2020
https://twitter.com/_lizbarron/status/1215820422652071937?s=20
But what really sent things over the top was after Duff uploaded photos of her and new husband, musician Matthew Koma, on vacation and not only does she look exactly like Love, but her husband most definitely looks like Joe:
https://twitter.com/jesuisjcc/status/1215441421194473473?s=20
I have to say, I didn’t really see it initially, but now that I look through some of her recent photos, it’s hard to deny that they don’t bare a striking resemblance to Love and Joe.
Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding♥️ feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can’t wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/dreams and hard work come true/pay off. Love you all 🙏🏻 HNY ♥️🥳
While Pedretti just gained a bunch of new fans for playing the delightfully wicked Love, Duff’s had our heart for years. She’s been nothing but candid about her struggles with motherhood — even crowdsourcing fellow moms for tips to deal with colic. She’s also every mom trying to help their kids with homework once they reach a certain age. It’s just — painful.
Regardless of who looks like who, all the comparisons are lovely because these are some seriously gorgeous and powerful women. But also like, super weird, because you know? #Murder