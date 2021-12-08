Hillary Clinton Tears Up Reading Acceptance Speech She Never Delivered In 2016

Hillary Clinton spoke straight to children in the speech she never got to deliver in 2016

For the first time, Hillary Clinton shared the speech she would have made if she won the 2016 election. Get ready to cry ugly tears, my friends. The historic (as in never before seen in our lifetime) former first lady who went on to become a senator and secretary of state shared an excerpt of the speech on TODAY.

For the first time, @HillaryClinton is sharing the speech she would have made if she had won the 2016 presidential election. Watch more of the conversation on #SundayTODAY with @WillieGeist. pic.twitter.com/iRLbKUGINc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 8, 2021

“In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election,” Clinton begins in the video.

“I’ve never shared this with anybody. I’ve never read this out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in, and what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for my grandchildren, and that I want for the world, that I believe in that is America at its best.”

This is where it begins to hit you in the feels. Get that tissue ready.

“We will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an us versus them country. The American dream is big enough for everyone. Through a long, hard campaign, we were challenged to choose between two very different visions for America. How we grow together, how we live together, and how we face a world full of peril and promise together.

Hillary Clinton reading part of the victory speech she hoped to deliver, choking up as she talks about her mother, has me sobbing right now. pic.twitter.com/FwQeo3U6bf — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) December 8, 2021

“I’ve met little boys and girls who didn’t understand why a woman has never been president before. Now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States.

“In a country divided by race and religion, class and culture, and often paralyzing partisanship, a broad coalition of Americans embraced a shared vision of a hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America.

“An America where women are respected and immigrants are welcomed. Where veterans are honored, parents are supported, and workers are paid fairly. An America where we believe in science, where we look beyond people’s disabilities and see their possibilities, where marriage is a right and discrimination is wrong. No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, or who you love.

And then Madame Secretary dropped this final truth bomb. “An America where everyone counts and everyone has a place. A place and a purpose. Because we all have a role to play in our great American story. And yes, that absolutely includes everyone who voted for other candidates or who didn’t vote at all.”

It was a beautiful speech. It would’ve been amazing to hear it back in 2016.