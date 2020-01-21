Hillary Clinton On Bernie Sanders: ‘Nobody Likes Him, Nobody Wants To Work With Him’

The Washington Post/Getty

Hillary Clinton made no mystery of her feelings about Bernie Sanders saying he “got nothing done” in the senate

As part of a new documentary about her career, Hillary Clinton made some remarks about democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in advance of the primaries that will determine the eventual nominee. The 2016 candidate didn’t sugarcoat her feelings on the Vermont senator.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as part of a four-part Hulu series titled Hillary, Clinton laid bare her thoughts on Sanders as a candidate, and they’re not exactly flattering. “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” she says in the documentary “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

THR asked Clinton if she plans to endorse and campaign for Sanders should he secure the democratic nomination for president. She, um, wasn’t exactly committal? “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she says. “I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

It sounds like Clinton has legitimate concerns about Senator Sanders and his lack of action toward his supporters that go after other candidates. “… I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

When asked about the recent argument between Sanders and Warren over whether Sanders told Warren in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman could win, Clinton sees it as a continuation of his behavior toward her in 2016. “I think that both the press and the public have to really hold everybody running accountable for what they say and what their campaign says and does,” she says. “That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her. Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, ‘OK, fine.’ But he said I was unqualified.”

Then, she really goes for it.

“I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me,” she explains. “I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.”

As far as the treatment of 2020’s female candidates? Clinton doesn’t see much improvement. When THR asked if she thought it was getting better, she admitted it had not. “In the beginning I was hopeful that it had. I thought that with more than one woman running — at one point there were six, so a basketball team plus a spare — it’ll get more normal [because] you have women on the stage. It’s not just me standing alone up there. And in the very beginning there was reason for hope, but as the campaign has gone on, it does seem to me that people are reverting back to stereotypes, and many of those are highly genderized. And it’s a shame.”