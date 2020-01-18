The Official Trailer For Hillary Clinton’s Documentary On Hulu Dropped

Hulu

The first trailer for docuseries ‘Hillary’ is finally here

After premiering the docuseries at Sundance, Hulu and Propagate finally announced the official premiere date for Hillary, a “deeply personal” documentary about Hillary Clinton. They also dropped the first trailer and, after watching it, you’ll be counting the days until March 6.

The trailer begins with crowds of people shouting, “Lock her up!” It then pans to Clinton, who says simply, “I provoke strong opinions,” which is the understatement of the century. “Hillary is a deeply personal, reflective and unflinching look at the woman who is arguably the most recognizable female political figure in history,” said Randy Freer, CEO, Hulu in a press release.

Clinton has been in the public eye for decades as the former First Lady and Secretary of State. The four-part docuseries looks to deliver intimate access to Clinton, from how she met Bill to her time in law school to her fight for women’s rights and her historic presidential run.

“This was a fantastic opportunity,” said director Nanette Burstein. “Secretary Clinton gave me extraordinary access to her life story, which is utterly compelling. Beyond that, given the particulars of her narrative, we were able to highlight the history of the women’s movement over the last fifty years, and especially what happens to women who aspire to take on roles traditionally inhabited by men.”

The docuseries features interviews with Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, daughter Chelsea, staff, and friends. It’s not only a deep dive into her life and how she became one of the most polarizing women in history, but it also looks at her life’s work and the decades she’s spent fighting for women globally.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for viewers to see a real, unvarnished look at the incredible career of Hillary Rodham Clinton, one of the most influential politicians in American history,” said Howard Owens, co-founder of Propagate. “Thanks to extensive interviews with Secretary Clinton, her family, friends, staff, and politicos from both sides of the aisle, this is one of the most compelling political documentaries in history. Hulu has been a terrific partner, and we look forward to doing much more together.”

In the trailer, Clinton also touches on the affair Bill had during his time in the White House, giving viewers a glimpse into her thought process during that time. “I didn’t want anything to do with him,” she says, shaking her head.

“Hillary is yet another example of Hulu’s continued commitment to elevating powerful and relevant stories about the human experience and joins our growing slate of original documentaries including award-winning Minding The Gap and Ask Dr. Ruth,” Freer added.

Judging by the trailer, this docuseries will be one to watch.