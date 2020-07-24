These ‘Hocus Pocus’ Masks Will Turn You Into Your Favorite Sanderson Sister

bucktee

There’s no better way to say ‘I smell children’ than from behind one of these masks

If your mask game isn’t as strong as you’d like it to be, might we suggest channeling your inner Sanderson sister? Because Hocus Pocus-themed masks exist, and they’ll make you look just like the originals.

The 1993 film has an almost cult-like following almost 30 years after its release as generations introduce their families to the Halloween classic. It’s so popular, there’s a sequel in the works (thank you, Disney+) that will star much of the original cast. But let’s not wait until Halloween to celebrate these ladies; afterall, they were burned at the stake and deserve our praise on the daily.

Online retailer Bucktee.com is selling masks resembling the three sisters: Winifred (played by Bette Midler), Mary (played by Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (played by Sarah Jessica Parker). So, depending on your mood, you can be salty, spicy, or oblivious to any situation — which sounds pretty good in 2020.

The masks are “comfy two-layer protective face mask with black soft stretch ear straps,” according to the website, and the inside layer “consists of soft and cozy ultra breathable nylon spandex,” which is good if you want to be a witch in the summer. Each mask costs $13.95 (plus shipping), which leaves you with enough money to adopt your very own Thackery Binx (preferably from a local shelter).

The Winifred Mask perfectly highlights her oversized teeth (perfect to suck air through whilst judging non-mask wearing people) and ruby red lips. Mary’s mask is a spit of Najimy’s side smile, and Sarah Sanderson’s mask looks as flawless as SJP in the film.

In fact, it was SJP who officially said all three stars would be up for a sequel. “I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we all, like, agreed publicly to the right people, [saying], ‘Yes! That would be a very, very fun idea.’ So, we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds,” she told Sirius XM’s Quarantined with Bruce.

Of course, if you can’t land on one specifically, the retailer is also selling a version with all three on one mask — sans their faces but showing off their signature ‘dos.

If you want to find something that speaks to you on another level, there’s also this adorable “I Smell Children” mask from Etsy shop owner Wallet2Heart. This is definitely a conversation starter; just make sure you’re six feet apart while you have it.

October can’t come soon enough, but until the air turns crisp and the pumpkin spiced lattes are aplenty, at least we have these Hocus Pocus masks to help us through.