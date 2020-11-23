HomeGoods Is Rolling Out An Online Store In 2021 Because We Deserve It

John Greim/LightRocket/Getty

We can finally shop the aisles of HomeGoods from our beds

While it’s been awhile since many of us have spent our Saturdays lazily strolling up and down the aisles of our beloved HomeGoods store, it remains a fond memory of our pre-pandemic lives. But the retailer announced that in 2021, we get to have a similar experience from the comfort of our own homes.

That’s right. HomeGoods is bringing their much-loved deals and merchandise online so we can shop to our hearts content for home decor we need and other items we simply must have because just look at the price.

THE FEED: HomeGoods finally rolling out online shopping in 2021 https://t.co/R3MKnSNyhg — Talk 1370 (@TALK1370) November 21, 2020

The new virtual HomeGoods experience will be coming sometime in 2021. “We are pleased to share that we plan to rollout e-commerce on HomeGoods.com later next year,” the chain’s CEO and president said in a statement from The TJX Companies, which operates HomeGoods. While there is technically a HomeGoods.com right now, it just gives updates about the store’s latest deals but nothing customers can actually purchase.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging throughout the US and stay-at-home orders issued in many states for the second time, this is the perfect time to offer more options online. And yes, it won’t be available until next year but we can rest our heads at night knowing it’s on its way.

If Homegoods getting an online store is all that’s good in 2021, I’ll take the win — Paige (@Paigey_EB) November 22, 2020

“While significant uncertainty around COVID-19 remains, we are as focused as ever on bringing consumers exciting gift selections at excellent values. We plan to ship fresh assortments to our stores and online throughout the holiday selling season,” the statement continued. “Longer term, when we are past this health crisis, we are very confident that we will continue to gain more customers and drive the successful growth of TJX well into the future.”

TJ Maxx followed a similar pattern earlier this year after being forced to close its physical doors because of the pandemic and briefly halted orders from their website. Now, the company offers an online experience that brings a bit of normalcy (and some nice smelling candles) back to our routines.

My mom told me last night @HomeGoods is launching an e-commerce site to shop online and I cannot emphasize how dangerous this 😬 — Abigail Gilliam (@abigail_gilliam) November 23, 2020

Of course, nothing will fully replace the glorious experience of scouring the depths of the shelves or feeling the softness of the new throw pillow you absolutely don’t need but omg look how cute it is! In fact, HomeGoods has offered strictly in-store shopping since its launch in 1992. But times, they do change and it’s nice to know one of our faves is changing with it.

No word yet on an official launch date for the e-commerce version of the store, but you can bet the retailer will make a big announcement when it’s available.