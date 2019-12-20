Parenthood is full of surprises.. and sometimes those surprises include an unexpected trip to the emergency room. But there are resources to help with unexpected medical costs. The first place to check is with your employer for supplemental insurance programs, such as accident insurance or disability insurance. Health Savings Accounts and are also helpful to cover things that might not be covered by your medical plan. Because the last thing you want to be worried about if someone gets hurt is the medical bill.
How Unexpected Medical Costs Can Sneak Up On You
