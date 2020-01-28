Husband And FIL Plan For Pregnant Wife’s ‘Childbirth Death’ In Chilling Reddit AITA

morbidmommy11/Reddit and Cavan Images/Getty

This pregnant woman’s husband and father-in-law will not stop obsessing over the idea that she ‘will’ die during childbirth

Buckle up, Dear Readers, because you are in for quite a ride. This Reddit AITA will give you goosebumps, make your stomach drop, and cause your blood pressure to rise simultaneously. A pregnant woman is asking if she is the “asshole” for not wanting her husband or his dad in the delivery room when she gives birth. Why? Because they’re downright obsessed with the idea that she could die during childbirth. To the point that they’re actually actively planning for her death. In disturbing detail.

Some context: the pregnant woman, who is handling the terrifying circumstances of her reality with admirable aplomb, says her husband’s mother died while giving birth to him. Which, at first, makes any lucid person think “okay, well there’s probably some unprocessed trauma there — her husband’s anxiety is valid.” And that’s not…wrong, per se. But the behavior displayed by her husband and his father is anything but typically anxious or worried behavior. It’s actually downright chilling.

Here’s the whole story. Brace yourself, it’s…a lot.

Okay, asking your wife to take out a life insurance policy and draft a will is a tad extreme for someone who is, by all accounts, experiencing a normal and healthy pregnancy. You know what’s way, way worse than that?

MAKING HER GET RID OF HER NON-MATERNITY CLOTHES BECAUSE SHE ‘WON’T BE NEEDING THEM ANYMORE.’

Also this: “When husband asked me to go through all of my possessions and ‘inventory’ what I wanted to be saved for the baby vs. what I would want to be returned to my family in the event of my death, I put my foot down and said absolutely not,” she writes. “Too morbid. No way.”

What in the name of Lifetime‘s murder movie of the week is going on here?!

Redditors wasted no time in not only assuring the OP that she is not at all the asshole here, but to take precautions for her own safety.

The OP also responded to several commenters with further information about her feelings and the current situation at hand.

“It’s like he’s been replaced by a different man,” she writes in one update. “I don’t know what to do anymore. He’s constantly staring at me wistfully and reminding me of good times in our relationship, telling me he will (not would!) be lost without me… his mere presence drives up my heart rate at this point, and I’m still over a month out.”

Her father-in-law is also against her having an epidural, telling her that her “comfort” during labor is the “least important” thing. All of this coupled with the fact that she says her husband flat-out refuses to attend marriage counseling with her is like one enormous, mountain-sized red flag. This poor woman should only be worrying about her own mental health, physical health, and overall happiness.

Here’s hoping neither of these men are in the delivery room and she and her baby are surrounded by nothing but reminders of the beautiful life that awaits them from now on.