Hy-Vee Sells A Tray Of Cheese, Crackers, And Fireball Because This Is Who We Are Now

Eva Sileo/Twitter

Wash down your 2020-appropriate snack pack with a tiny bottle of Fireball

When Twitter user Eva Sileo found herself strolling the aisles of her Hy-Vee recently, she never imagined the absolute gem she’d stumble upon: a snack pack that included apple cheddar cheese, Ritz crackers, and a tiny bottle of Fireball.

Sileo found the adult Lunchable at the Coralville, IA Hy-Vee when she was out on a grocery run and snapped a picture for posterity’s sake, captioning it simply, “okay hyvee.” If there was a time capsule for 2020, it would include toilet paper, a mask, hand sanitizer, a vile full of tears, one Xanax, and this snack tray.

Now, Hy-Vee actually sells a platter called the Party Pleasing Snacking Tray, but I would argue if it doesn’t include Fireball, how pleasing is it, really? Plus, this little number fits perfectly under your sweatshirt if you need to hide in your closet away from your family.

Sileo told Scary Mommy that she had to do a double take when she first came upon it. “I actually didn’t think anything of it when I first glanced over it, but then I walked bout ten feet away and turned around to do a double-take because I realized how funny it was,” she said.

Fortunately, for anyone near the Coralville, IA location, she did not actually purchase it. “I did not buy it because I don’t really drink fireball and I’m okay with that decision,” she joked, “but I hope someone did who will find it handy.” She also added that she loves “imagining who that person might be,” and I honestly can’t blame her. (It’s me. I’m person.)

While the cracker to cheese ratio on this snack pack is a titch concerning, once you tuck into the bottle of Fireball, you’ll likely not be bothered. You can also pair it with some Fireball eggnog and have the perfect pre-holiday dinner (or breakfast, no one’s watching).

Fireball is a staple at tailgating before football games, college parties, and, according to my husband, golf outings, which is news to me. But since none of those are happening right now with a global pandemic still raging, it seems only fitting that we enjoy some at home. Thanks to Hy-Vee, now we can.

The tray is the perfect size, too (i.e., it’s too small to share), so you’ll want to pace yourself depending on the time of day.

Sileo said she was “definitely surprised” at how quickly it got shared. “Even though 260ish likes isn’t huge for the internet, it’s definitely big reach for my account compared to usual,” she said.

I’m thinking she may have uncovered a literal treasure in the aisles of everyone’s favorite grocery store (at least in the Midwest) and that demands for this perfect trio will be heard far and wide in the coming days.