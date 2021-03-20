Son Of Atlanta Shooting Victim Raises An Incredible $2M+ In Donations In Just 2 Days

Randy Park/GoFundMe

The son of an Atlanta-area shooting victim mourned his mom in a heartbreaking GoFundMe, saying she ‘dedicated her whole life’ to supporting her kids

Hyun Jung Grant worked at Gold Spa in Atlanta, where a gunman opened fire on Tuesday night, killing her and two others. The shooter also shot and killed another five people at other spas. And following the death of Grant, a single mother, one of her sons, Randy Park, launched a GoFundMe, which, over the course of just two days, has raised a staggering more-than $2 million.

“This is something that should never happen to anyone,” Park wrote.

The son of a victim in the Atlanta rampage tells Daily Beast about his mom: — She loved dancing & sushi

— She taught elementary school in Korea before coming to the US

— “She was a single mother of two kids who dedicated her whole life to raising them."https://t.co/IYcLwK0HaX — Elise Hu (@elisewho) March 19, 2021

Park said his single mother was one of his best friends and that losing her made clear “the amount of hate that exists in our world.”

The man accused of the shooting, Robert Aaron Long, has blamed sex addiction for the attacks. Yet, six of the victims were Asian women, and the killings have prompted a broad discussion about the role of racism in his actions. Many people believe the crimes can’t be anything other than the actions of a racist.

“As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy,” Park wrote. “Frankly, I have no time to grieve for long. I will need to figure out the living situation for my brother and I for the next few months, possibly year.”

Randy Park lost his mom, Hyun Jung Grant, in the Atlanta spa shootings. Park must now take responsibility for his little brother. This is what Park told me when we sat down for an interview this afternoon. More TONIGHT on the ABC News prime-time special at 10/9 central. pic.twitter.com/Va7FwxZvLh — Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) March 20, 2021

Park said his biggest priority right now is to plan his mother’s funeral.

“As of now I have been advised to move out of my current home within the end of March to save money and find a new place to live,” Park continued. “My biggest priority right now is to put my mother to rest and plan out the funeral but due to some legal complications, I am unable to obtain my mother’s body.”

"As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy." donate here to the sons of hyung jung grant: https://t.co/tLqvNTy8wm — Madeleine Thompson (@mad_th) March 19, 2021

According to Park’s GoFundMe, the donations will be used for basic living necessities for Park and his brother.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to figure out this whole situation along with legal matters if given two weeks to move out,” Park wrote. “I wish to stay in my current home for at least one more month to sort everything out. Any amount would be forever appreciated.”

Park posted the GoFundMe on Thursday night. As of noon on Saturday, it had raised $2.3 million, far surpassing its goal of $20,000.

“I don’t know how any word I write here will ever convey how grateful and blessed I am to receive this much support,” Park writes in an update. “To put it bluntly, I can’t believe you guys exist. I will live the rest of my days grateful for what has essentially given my family a second chance.”

“This doesn’t even represent a fragment of what I feel,” he continued. “My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me.”

The GoFundMe ends with a heartbreaking plea for kindness.

“Please everyone just stay safe and check up on your friends and loved ones that may feel endangered,” Park urges.