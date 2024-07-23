'I Brought My Female Coworker Into Bed With My Husband'
In the latest Confessions roundup, 13 parents talk about grief, in-laws, the dating scene, and more.
This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, reader submissions range from the tame to the downright spicy. Want a window into what other moms are thinking about their in-laws, friend break-ups, dating experiences, and, well, threesomes? Read on.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.
I really want to get divorced but I love my lifestyle financially and it would definitely change
Confessional #21029899
My dog of over 15 years passed away. I’ve never been more devastated in my life
Confessional #21903976
My in laws living with me while they “build”. 6mths in. They haven’t even made plans yet.
Confessional #20387482
My best friend broke up with me via text a few months ago and I have no one to call and share my grief with...
Confessional #29019283
My husband and our 17yo hate each other right now and it’s sucking the life out of me
Confessional #21027568
I wish my husband had a bigger 🍆 !!
Confessional #24187651
My husband teaches and I work from home. I’m already ready for him to go back to work
Confessional #21098296
I hate grandparents who have favorite grandchildren. Stop it.
Confessional #20392987
We want a second child, but I can’t wrap my head around my body changing so much again.
Confessional #20398489
I think on some level I resent my husband for having friends because I don’t
Confessional #20781273
I’ve been divorced 6 years. Thought I’d be fine without a man. I’m so lonely, but pickins are slim!!!
Confessional #20990291
My MIL acts like a two year old
Confessional #21029122
I brought my female coworker into bed with my husband and I several times. Spicy!
Confessional #21192092