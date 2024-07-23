'I Brought My Female Coworker Into Bed With My Husband'

This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, reader submissions range from the tame to the downright spicy. Want a window into what other moms are thinking about their in-laws, friend break-ups, dating experiences, and, well, threesomes? Read on.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I really want to get divorced but I love my lifestyle financially and it would definitely change Confessional #21029899

My dog of over 15 years passed away. I’ve never been more devastated in my life Confessional #21903976

My in laws living with me while they “build”. 6mths in. They haven’t even made plans yet. Confessional #20387482

My best friend broke up with me via text a few months ago and I have no one to call and share my grief with... Confessional #29019283

My husband and our 17yo hate each other right now and it’s sucking the life out of me Confessional #21027568

I wish my husband had a bigger 🍆​ !! Confessional #24187651

My husband teaches and I work from home. I’m already ready for him to go back to work Confessional #21098296

I hate grandparents who have favorite grandchildren. Stop it. Confessional #20392987

We want a second child, but I can’t wrap my head around my body changing so much again. Confessional #20398489

I think on some level I resent my husband for having friends because I don’t Confessional #20781273

I’ve been divorced 6 years. Thought I’d be fine without a man. I’m so lonely, but pickins are slim!!! Confessional #20990291

My MIL acts like a two year old Confessional #21029122