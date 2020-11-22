I Went To Dollar General For Thanksgiving Essentials, But Filled My Cart With All Their Holiday Deals

Heading to Dollar General for last-minute and day-of essentials has become its own kind of Thanksgiving tradition. Thankfully, they’re open when I need them. I go to Dollar General because I always manage to forget the jellied cranberry sauce or the disposable roasting pan. Or, I’m trying to avoid overwhelming my dishwasher so I grab heaps of themed plates. Then I breeze the decor aisle and start going wild with a few additions for the table like decorative pumpkins and a tabletop easel. But the real star of my last-minute DG stops are the Thanksgiving Day Deals.







This year’s Thanksgiving Day Deals are broken down into a Thanksgiving one-day sale with hours from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., and a three-day deal event happening Friday, November 26th – Saturday, November 28th. These deals include name-brand toys; cozy blankets; Christmas decor like wreaths, candles, nutcrackers; kitchen essentials and even a drone. Here are some of our favorite picks for each event.

THANKSGIVING ONE-DAY SALE

BOGO 75% OFF TOYS

There are few things more satisfying than checking off your holiday shopping list. At Dollar General, you can get a solid start on Santa’s gift list with toys at BOGO 75% off. It’s like Dollar General saw the year we had and said, “50% off? Not enough!” Get toys from Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Play-Doh and more at rock bottom prices – and enjoy the satisfaction of checking off your list. Did I mention they carry LOL Surprise®, LEGO®, Barbie®, Ryan’s World® and more?

WESTINGHOUSE LED BLUETOOTH SOUND BAR

Now that we’re all indoor people, it just makes sense to take our screen-watching game up a notch. This Westinghouse Soundbar is a steal at $15, and does just that.

SKYRIDER DRONE

If you’re over 25 years old, you probably remember what a big deal drones were. Now you can pick one up for $15. It’s smartphone-controlled and delivers real-time photos and videos. What a time to be alive.

L.A. COLORS BEAUTY SETS BOGO

All L.A. Colors beauty sets are BOGO free. This is one of those things you’ll say you’re getting for someone’s teenager, but will really keep for yourself. You deserve it!

TOASTMASTER 7-QT SLOW COOKER

A Toastmaster 7-quart slow cooker – normally $25 – is an incredible deal at just $15. We don’t need to tell you a slow cooker is your best friend, right? It’s also perfect for a socially-distanced gathering with a “comfort food only” menu.

WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Weighted blankets are officially a thing, with good reason. What could be better than a nice, heavy blanket while you binge true crime on the couch? “Sorry, honey, this blanket is just too heavy. You’ll need to get the kids their dinner.” Dollar General has them for just $20 – that’s 15 bucks off!

MATCHING HOLIDAY PAJAMAS

Matching holiday pajamas are a tradition at this point. But kids just keep growing! Who can afford to replace them every single year? Dollar General has the cutest family pajama sets at just $5 each.

DG’s 3-DAY THANKSGIVING SALES EVENT

Let’s say you forget to take advantage of all the deals while you’re shopping for the big meal because – hello! – cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal is stressful. Worry not. Dollar General has deals Thursday 11/26 through Saturday 11/28.

50% MINI DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE WAFFLE MAKER

This Disney Mickey Mouse waffle maker might be the cutest thing ever. Eeee – Mickey-shaped waffles! For three days only, it’s 50% off.

50% OFF SELECT THROWS AND BLANKETS

If there’s a fall/winter decor theme that works for every home it’s cozy and comfy, right? Give your living room a lazy makeover with throws and blankets from Dollar General. Assorted styles are $5 off and select throws are 50% off!

50% OFF HOLIDAY DECOR

We’ve all spent a LOT of time in our houses this year. This is the time to go all in on holiday decor to make the concept of “home for the holidays” actually sound, you know, good. Dollar General has wreaths and garland for 50% off. Go crazy! Adorable Nutcrackers and cozy candles in holiday scents are also 50% off.

$5 TOASTMASTER KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

All things Toastmaster are $5 off through Saturday. That means toasters, choppers, can openers, and hand-mixers. There’s also an adorable 1.5 qt. slow cooker practically begging for warm artichoke dip.

And when you’ve absolutely had it with cooking and leftovers, Tombstone pizza is 2 for 7 bucks. Just saying.

Dollar General makes it easy to save time and money every day – even holidays! Check out all of their Thanksgiving Deal Days offers here.