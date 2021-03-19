Ilana Glazer Shares Adorable Bump Photo Following Her Pregnancy Announcement

Ilana Glazer / Instagram

Here’s photographic proof that Ilana Glazer is the most adorable pregnant person ever to exist

We haven’t even finished squealing over Ilana Glazer‘s Wednesday pregnancy announcement, and already she’s blessing our feeds with the content we both want and need. The Broad City star shared a sweet, adorable photo of her tiny baby bump on Instagram, and it’s a good thing it’s Friday, because we (and like, the entire internet) need some time to enjoy this moment.

She shared the photo, which was a mirror shot with her shirt lifted up to reveal that teeny, tiny little bump, with the caption, “hi” alongside a baby emoji sandwiched in between a couple of stars of David. Needless to say, the internet melted down a little bit, because this is JUST. SO. CUTE.

Among the first people to comment was Glazer’s Broad City co-star, Abbi Jacobson.

But the comments section was also flooded with messages of congratulations from basically the entire Hollywood A-list, including Mindy Kaling, Lizzo, Meena Harris, Kelly Ripa, and more.

Glazer posted the photo just two days after she and her husband, David Rooklin, confirmed with a photo shoot in Entertainment Weekly that they’re expecting their first child together. They’ve been married since 2017.

Glazer also noted the cosmic-seeming timing of her pregnancy, since she’s set to star in the upcoming horror film, False Positive, which is about a woman and her husband (played by Justin Theroux) who undergo some seriously shady IVF treatments at the hands of a villainous doctor (played by Pierce Brosnan).

“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” Glazer said, noting how funny it is that she’ll be pregnant for the movie’s premiere in June. “I’m lucky; I’m in control, unlike our protagonist. I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.”

Glazer also opened up about asking her friends and family who have already had kids for all the advice.

“I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions,” she said. “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the ‘shoulda coulda wouldas’ that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”

We truly can’t congratulate Ilana enough, and we’re so looking forward to seeing her document this next part of her life.