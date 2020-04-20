I’m A Badass Woman Who Pees Her Pants Sometimes And Still Gets Things Done

Listen, we can all agree that motherhood is beautiful. It’s the most wonderful time of the year or whatever. Not always perfect but overall 10/10 would purchase again. You get the idea.

But it’s not without its hassles. (Obviously.) In addition to the pretty major, uh, lifestyle changes, there are some noticeable physical changes. Everything gets a little squishy. A little loose.

It’s time we started getting really honest with each other about all this stuff. We talk and laugh about saggy boobs, right? But there’s another subject we need to discuss more openly because it’s happening to a whole lot of us.

I’m talking about bladder leaks, ok? There. I said it. I discovered this the same way many of us do: on a trampoline. I thought I was taking all the mom-bod precautions by hanging on to my boobs for dear life.

Y’all. When I tell you I was NOT prepared for what happened next…whew.

I started jumping. Boobs firmly gripped. And then it happened. My inner dialogue was “Oh. OH MY. That can’t be PEE. Can it?”

Narrator: It was pee.

Following the Trampoline Incident, I started using panty liners and even period pads to deal with the issue. These things are honestly just not up to the job. They’re in over their heads. It’s above their pay grade — panty liners and pads are not even designed for what I was trying to make them do. But I couldn’t become a human shrug emoji and just “welp” my way through the rest of my life. I got stuff to do! Places to go! Events to back out of!

So I finally confessed to a friend that I was now a Leaker. She cracked up and admitted she started using Poise Pads and it changed her life.

Wait. What? 72% Of Us?!

My friend was just the first person who admitted they leaked a little to me. Once I started talking about it, I learned that this is way more common than we’ve been led to believe.

According to a recent survey conducted by Poise, 72% of women have experienced urine leakage in a public setting. 72%?? And we’re walking around feeling like the only ones? The main triggers of leaking are the things we all do: sneezing, coughing, jumping and even laughing.

Which is why it’s incredibly important for me to share some leakage truths because 1) knowledge is power and 2) there are a range of products that can help and are thin, comfortable, and effective. We’re only as strong as our weakest bladder, right? Yup, so let’s do this. We have butts to kick and names to check off.

Pee Shouldn’t Make You Miss Yoga Class

I’m all for being real and owning my imperfections. What I am NOT ok with is an entire yoga studio knowing my lady bits are a little leaky. But I’m also not about to shy away from a class. Sometimes it’s literally the only Me Time I get in a week.

So I don’t. And you shouldn’t either. Poise actually makes pads and liners specifically for use during workouts. No one will know you’re wearing them. And no one will wonder why you’re only sweating from your crotch.

It’s 2020 And We Are NOT Giving Up Our Hydration

According to that same survey, 50% of women think drinking less water helps with leakage. No. Just a hard NO. In fact, It’s actually more important for women who experience urine leakage to stay hydrated. Limiting water intake can concentrate urine and irritate the bladder. Nope. Keep drinking that water.

Start Talking To The Squad

Listen, you are a total boss and you know it. And maybe you pee a little. So what? You’re still doing All The Things. And I bet your friends can relate. Especially if you don’t mind being the one to start the conversation.

I did this one night with my book club. Someone made a joke about laughing so hard and being worried about ruining the hostess’ couch. That was all it took. Before long we were all sharing our leakage stories. It even got to the point where we were changing song titles and cracking up even more. “Take On Pee” by A-ha! “Pee, Myself and I” by De La Soul. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Pee” by Elton John. You get the idea.

If you want, take it a step further. Next time you see a woman sneeze in public and make that “ruh roh” face, tell her, “same.” Give her a wink and let her know it’s going to be fine. Then keep it movin’. She’s got stuff to do and so do you, Badass.

Poise knows one in three women experience light bladder leakage, but still need to get on with their lives. Learn more about how to manage your light bladder leakage at Poise.com.