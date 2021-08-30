I’m Not Dragging Myself Through The Day, Thanks To These 4 Things

Have you heard the one about the exhausted mom? Kidding. Of course you’ve heard it. You’ve told it. You’ve lived it. You’ve reigned as Queen of the Exhausted Mothers for more years than your kid can count. Who among us moms isn’t sick of hearing all the reasons why we should be sleepy? Who isn’t all set with hearing, “Wow, you look exhausted.”? Seriously, show her to me. I have questions.

Instead, let’s discuss a few reasons why — against all odds — we’re somehow not tired. I know, it sounds weird just saying it. Not feeling tired isn’t just cause for celebration; it deserves a whole damn parade. So, honk your party horns and throw the confetti: here are four things that have allowed me to say, “Why actually, no, I’m not tired right this minute. Thanks so much for asking!”

Two Words: Cold. Brew.

If you’ve ever seen me awake, you can thank my lord and savior, Cold Brew. If you have yet to be indoctrinated into the Church of Cold Brew … where have you been? Like, how are you even alive, let alone awake?! Cold brew is basically coffee’s cool cousin who’s also kinda scary. Like, they’d defend you to the death, but you don’t want to get on their bad side. I’m convinced that, at this point, my body is 50% cold brew, 50% dry shampoo, and 100% running on fumes. Is there anything we love more than caffeine? Oh, right, our kids.

Moms’ Night Out, Baby!

A date night is great and all, but — no offense, hubs — there are few things more invigorating than a girls’ night out. Or a girls’ night in. Heck, it could be a girls’ night in outer space so long as I get to experience a few hours without hearing someone scream, MOM. Also, after the year we’ve all had, who isn’t craving an excuse to dress up in something other than three-day-old sweatpants? (It’s probably that same person who doesn’t mind being told they look tired.) So, break out that mascara you haven’t taken out of the packaging. Treat yourself to a CBD-infused mini-massage with this Look Alive CBD Face Moisturizer from Happy Dance while you’re getting ready. Wear non-sensible shoes for once. Of course, you could also just wear the three-day-old sweatpants because who has time for more laundry? Don’t skip the mini-massage though. You definitely deserve a mini-massage.

Hydration, Hydration, Hydration

One cannot survive on coffee alone. I know because I’ve tried. Have you had a glass of water today? Really though, have you? If not, go do that right now. I’ll wait. See? Refreshing, right? When you’re feeling exhausted, it does you no favors to subsist on only caffeine (no matter how delicious it may be).

Same goes for your skin. When you finally find time for a shower, celebrate accordingly and give your skin a little extra oomph of hydration with a quality moisturizer. If you’re looking for something that will make you feel fresh-faced even after a full day of toddler wrangling — who isn’t looking for that? — you’ll want to check out Look Alive CBD Face Moisturizer. This CBD-infused formula from Happy Dance keeps your skin soft, balanced, and hydrated. It also contains avocado oil and hyaluronic acid, both lifesavers when it comes to locking in moisture and keeping your skin from feeling dull and dried out, and a bisabolol and ginger blend to help even your skin’s tone and reduce the appearance of redness. Added bonus: Look Alive is vegan and cruelty-free, with no parabens or synthetic dyes or fragrances. Also, Happy Dance is Kristen Bell’s skincare line. Who am I to question the genius that is Kristen Bell?

A Good Ol’ Fashioned Nap

Sleep is a precious resource when you’re a parent. So, finding a few minutes to sneak in a nap during the day is like hitting the jackpot. Is there any feeling like that post-nap second wind where you can actually function like a whole entire human for once? Maybe it’s the cold brew talking, but I definitely feel like a superhero when I have the energy to keep my eyes open through my kid’s stuffed animal princess warrior game and still fold a load of laundry.

