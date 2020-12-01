I’m Starting My Winter Wellness Plan Now With Elderberry, And These 4 More Additions To My Self-Care Routine

There’s so much about winter that starts to feel…sluggish. Maybe it’s the shorter days? All that time spent indoors? Not to mention, falling asleep never gets any easier when it’s double sweater weather.

Which is why I’m prepping for winter wellness now. It only makes sense to be ready for whatever’s coming down the (chilly, gray) pike. A few simple lifestyle tweaks can keep everyone in your house – most importantly, you – healthy and rested for the months ahead.

1. NATURE’S WAY SAMBUCUS® SLEEP + IMMUNE GUMMIES*

The older and wiser I get, the more I appreciate the importance of a good night’s sleep. (Side note: what was 22-year-old me thinking with those three-hour nights of sleep??) It’s the foundation of staying healthy, energetic and not, you know, completely frazzled. Put simply, I’m taking no chances on protecting my sleep and doing whatever I can to support my immune system this winter.* Up first: elderberry.

Elderberry has been used for centuries as a winter remedy for immune support.* Nature’s Way Sambucus Sleep + Immune gummies contain a unique black elderberry extract from a blend of black elderberries that are naturally rich in Flavonoid BioActives®.* These gummies are not only delicious, they also have added Vitamin C and zinc to support a healthy immune system and melatonin for occasional sleeplessness.* Support for sleep and immune health?* Yes, please!

2. PETROLEUM JELLY (SERIOUSLY)

We overlook the everyday miracle of petroleum jelly because we tend to think of it as “that blue tub of gunk in the cabinet.” In reality, it’s a magical moisturizer. Faces, elbows, lips, and feet – where doesn’t it help? Seriously, a truckload of $42 “beauty balms” couldn’t do for our winter skin what this trusty old workhorse does. Slather it on chapped lips, irritated noses and cracked elbows. Put on a thin layer before heading out into winter wind. Even rub a little between your hands and smooth it over unruly winter frizz.

3. BOTANICAL RELIEF FOR THOSE “DRY AS A DESERT” COUGHS*

When the heat starts running 24/7, the air inside your house can get uncomfortably dry. When those inevitable coughs show up, it can mess with everyone’s sleep and that’s…not okay. (See above.)

So I’m keeping Nature’s Way Sambucus® HoneyBerry Nighttime Cough Syrup on hand for myself. It’s made with six key ingredients including organic elderberry extract, organic honey, organic apple cider vinegar, vitamin C, zinc, and English ivy leaf extract. English ivy leaf extract helps soothe coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat, and irritants.* It also contains melatonin for occasional sleeplessness.* This year, dry winter coughs will not defeat us! Sambucus HoneyBerry to the rescue.

4. LIGHT IT UP

Winter isn’t exactly known for bright and ample sunlight. For some people the lack of light can be disruptive to sleep, concentration, and energy levels. Luckily, we’re living in the 21st century and we don’t have to just tough it out.

Opening your curtains is one way to invite more light in. On sunny days, make sure to get outside and soak up the rays, even for just a few minutes. Also, take full advantage of holiday lights, candles – any source of light can help keep winter blues at bay. (If it starts to feel like something more than just the occasional winter blahs, be sure to speak with your doctor.

5. CUTICLE OIL

Winter is hard on your body. And while nail care isn’t necessarily as pressing an issue as, oh, your general health, it’s still a downer to catch your claws on every sweater or blanket you go near. And since most of us upped our handwashing game by about 1000% this year, our nails need some extra care right about now.

To maintain adequate moisture, use hand lotion several times a day – especially after washing – and then make sure to use cuticle oil and a thick nighttime hand cream. Remember: we’re trying to keep our spirits up and our cuticles down.

6. GET MOVING

You know how cliches are only cliches because they are SO TRUE? Same with this kind of perennial advice that comes up over and over again. Exercise is good for literally every aspect of self care. Something as simple as a short walk can have benefits for your immune system, energy, and general wellness.

Don’t let colder weather and shorter days steal the hard-earned joy you’ve managed to hang on to this year. A little extra preparation now can make the frosty months ahead entirely manageable.

Learn more about how elderberry can help your family feel good this winter at NaturesWay.com.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.