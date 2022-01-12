Ina Garten Has Perfect Pandemic Response To Reese Witherspoon’s Healthy Goals

Gregg DeGuire/ Stringer/Getty/Michael Loccisano /Staff/Getty

When Reese Witherspoon decided to share her healthy goals for 2021, Ina Garten weighed in with her own (slightly more relatable) list

If you don’t know by now that Ina Garten is all of us, especially in this pandemic, you just haven’t been paying attention. The Barefoot Contessa is open on social media about her love for food, booze, and sass, and since COVID hit, she’s been keeping it real by sharing things like her favorite recipe for a literal gallon of cosmopolitan cocktails, which is exactly what we needed in 2020, TBH.

It’s now 2022, though, and with the pandemic still raging, is Garten changing anything about her habits? Sounds like no.

Reese Witherspoon, who is also a queen, took to Instagram recently to share some of her goals for 2022, which were all very nice and healthy. Seriously, we love this journey for her, we do.

“I wanted to tell you something I’ve been thinking about,” Witherspoon said in her video. “I’m thinking a lot about habits lately.”

Witherspoon went on to talk about a book she’s been reading about creating and maintaining habits, and in the caption, she listed some very healthy habits she’s working on for herself:

Start the day with a glass of water Get at least 10 minutes of outdoor light every day Spend 30-60 minutes reading “without distraction” every day Stop bingeing TV at night and go to bed by 10 p.m.

Those are all admirable and pretty achievable goals, and if you have similar, healthy goals, power to you! But you know who doesn’t? Ina Garten. In the comments, she offered Witherspoon’s followers an alternative list to try.

“To quote @reesewitherspoon – that sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!” Garten wrote, before adding, “My formula is easier to follow: 1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love.”

At the end of her comment, Garten added, “In a pandemic, I do what I can!” and have more relatable words been spoken yet in 2022?

So, whether you choose to go the health route like Reese or you decide to embrace your inner Contessa, at least know this: Ina Garten supports whatever your goals may be during these trying times.