Another Monday holiday is upon us, and yes, we’re talking about Presidents’ Day. While the federal holiday is technically a day to observe and celebrate the Founding Fathers and every president thereafter, it’s also a prime opportunity to catch up on reality TV, conquer a home project, and spend time with your kids, who also probably have the day off. However, if you plan on hitting up the best deals and acing your grocery list on this three-day weekend, you’ll need to know which large retailers are open — starting with the holy grail of home and grocery outlets, Costco. So, is Costco open on Presidents’ Day? From family-size snacks to bulk items and killer deals on home goods and electronics to pretty much everything else, the warehouse is a shopper’s mecca. And you know what that means: Costco is bound to have a Presidents’ Day sale.

Before you and your credit card hit the pavement, you’ll need to know Costco’s operation hours — which, spoiler alert, may abide by a special schedule. Find everything you need to know to score big on Presidents’ Day.

Is Costco open on Presidents’ Day 2022?

Good news, shoppers! Costco will be open this coming Presidents’ Day, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, just like our Founding Fathers would have wanted it. Though, Costco did have everyone on their toes there for a minute. According to Costco’s customer service page, all U.S. warehouses are closed on federal holidays such as Thanksgiving, New Year’s, Christmas, and strangely enough, even Independence Day, aka the Fourth of July. (Better start loading up on your hot dogs and hamburgers now.) The warehouse is also closed on Memorial Day and Labor Day, but alas, not Presidents’ Day. How does that feel, George Washington?

As per usual, warehouse hours of operation vary by location — albeit, the general consensus is that they typically open at 10 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. on weekdays. In any case, you’ll want to use Costco’s store locator to see if your location will have adjusted hours for Presidents’ Day 2022.

And the excitement keeps on coming! Not only will warehouses be open for business on Presidents’ Day, but so will other Costco services — and by “services,” that most definitely means the Costco food court. That’s right; you can still pick up a slice of ‘za, a churro, or one of their classic sundaes. Name a better way to celebrate Presidents’ Day than with a Costco-size churro.

Additionally, Costco’s optical, pharmacy, photo, travel, and membership kiosks will also be open. Again, use the store locator to see if your store’s additional services, especially optical and pharmacy, will observe special holiday hours.

Is Costco offering any promotions on Presidents’ Day 2022?

Is Costco having special sales and promotions on Presidents’ Day? Um, is the grass green? Of course, Costco is offering special markdowns. They wouldn’t leave shoppers hanging on a holiday. The store is running a Presidents Day Appliance Savings special on big name brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid through Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. Costco members can save as much as $700 on kitchen appliances and upwards of $300 on washer-dryer sets (while supplies last).

Shoppers can also score big savings on LG monitors; $150 off a four-set of Michelin tires (valid until Feb. 27); and earn a Costco Shop Card worth 15 percent of your purchase when you buy a Lennox heat or air conditioning system, also valid until Feb. 27. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, but you’ll need to put on your mama bear face if you want to snag these deals before supplies run out. So, drop the kiddos off at the food court with your partner and shop ’til you drop!