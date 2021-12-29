Jada Pinkett Smith On New Hair Loss: ‘Me And This Alopecia Are Going To Be Friends’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her body positive approach to hair loss due to alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which causes bald spots and hair loss. After struggling with hair loss she shaved her head over the summer, but in a new Instagram post, the talk show host and actor shared her body-positive reaction to discovering more surprising hair loss.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith shared in a video where she embraced a newly discovered patch of bare scalp. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

“So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions,” Jada continued.

Jada look amazing, let’s just start there, but she joked that “mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

Putting the “positive” in body positivity, Jada delightfully captioned the video: “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Jada first shared her experiences with hair loss in 2018.

At the time she was looking for solutions to the loss and shared that she was taking steroid injections for a while that she said helped, but didn’t cure, the issue.

Then, over the summer, Jada knew it was time to embrace the change and shave her head.

It was actually her daughter Willow Smith who inspired Jada to shave her head over the summer. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT…my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” Jada shared in an Instagram post at the time.

Jada looks incredible and we love her attitude towards her changing body.