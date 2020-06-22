James Van Der Beek Shares Heartbreaking News Of A 5th Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have suffered another loss
After sharing the news that James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage back in November 2019, he took to social media again to share another tragic loss. After becoming pregnant again shortly after their most recent miscarriage, the couple lost another child at 17 weeks.
Van Der Beek took to Instagram to share the devastating news and to pose a poignant question for us all. “After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves,” the actor shared. “But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body.”
After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body. • We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: • We’ve got to take better care of each other. • The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: • How can we take better care of each other? • And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone. 🌈
He went on the explain they’d rushed Kimberly to the emergency room for a night of blood transfusions and, unable to do more than rub her feet and keep her warm, he said he began thinking of the world we are living in today and how helpless he felt. “Something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share,” he said. “The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?”
Back in November, Van Der Beek announced that he and his wife were expecting their sixth child live on DWTS and opened up a conversation around the stigma of miscarriages. “We’ve had five kids and three miscarriages,” he said to his dance partner, Emma Slater. “Miscarriage is something that people don’t really talk about, and we wanted to recognize that it happens to people. We wanted to destigmatize that as much as we possibly could.”
Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. • Pic by @jilliangoulding
After the loss of that pregnancy, Van Der Beek shared that he and his family were, “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought we were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life.”
To all the fathers out there, to the would-be fathers, the expectant fathers and the fathers who have lost… Happy Father’s Day. Here’s to jumping in, learning on the job, and evolving as best you can, no matter what life might throw at you. May we all find a little bit of kindness for ourselves today, so we can share it with others.
Having someone with a public platform be so open and share such intimate details of his personal life with the world helps make the conversation around miscarriage a bit easier to talk about. His message that couples going through this should know there are so many others out there suffering the same way is one that certainly resonates.
“We’ve got to take better care of each other,” he said. “And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone.”