The actor shared an adorable photo of her son’s arm rolls, saying he’s working on beefin’ up

Jamie Chung is in the sweet rolls stage of motherhood.

The new mom, who welcomed twins with her husband Bryan Greenberg via surrogate in October, shared an adorable photo of one of her baby’s arm rolls on Thursday, comparing them to a sleeve of dinner rolls à la King’s Hawaiian.

“Not quite there yet, but close! Swipe to see the inspo photo (#2) the adorable @lalalilylim ♥️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Chung also tagged the account of the Lim family, who recently posted the most delectable photos of their daughter’s arm rolls. If you look fast, it appears baby’s arm is, in fact, bread. Delicious!

Chung recently opened up about finding joy in parenthood after facing postpartum depression following her twins’ arrival, telling People she “felt quite guilty” about the feelings and anxiety she was experiencing. The Dexter: New Blood star credits therapy for allowing her to be open about motherhood and the lifestyle changes that come with it.

Now, she’s fully embracing the “little moments” with her 4-month-old babies.

“I do think that this stage goes by pretty quickly and it is sad, these months flew by,” Chung told People. “Going out for a walk, being out in nature, the kids are happy, and content, and sleeping. It’s like a moment of peace.”

Peace and dinner rolls, please!