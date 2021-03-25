Jane Fonda Is Only Interested In Younger Men With Good Skin And TBH, Same

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jane Fonda is here to remind you that you should never settle for less than exactly what you want

You know Jane Fonda. She’s literally an icon of the film industry, an accomplished political activist, and an outspoken supporter of women everywhere. What’s not to love? And now, 83-year-old Fonda has some important wisdom to impart on us all when it comes to love, dating, and relationships.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Fonda opened up about her personal relationships in her golden years — and namely, why she isn’t really interested in bagging anyone but a hot younger man with nice skin. We stan a relatable queen.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” she said. “Do I fantasize? Yes… That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.”

Oh, so Jane Fonda is all of us having quarantine daydreams about Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones? Cool cool cool.

Fonda continued on to say that she does think she could still “show up” for a relationship, but only if the man in question met some pretty stringent requirements.

“The problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain,” she said.

So, in other words, Jane Fonda is feeling pretty meh about relationships with men (same, TBH), but she would make an exception for a young, intelligent professor type with good skin (also same). Is she, um, reading my diary?

Later in the interview, Fonda dropped this actual piece of wisdom: That relationships should always help you learn and grow in new ways.

“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path,” she said. “I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that.”

Honestly? It’s extremely good advice. And there is nothing better than knowing exactly what you want and refusing to settle for anything less. For that, Jane Fonda is still an absolute icon — and maybe even more so than ever.