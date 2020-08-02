The Internet Is Loving Lenny Kravitz’s Sweet Birthday Tribute To Jason Momoa

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Lenny Kravitz’s birthday tribute to Jason Momoa is really sweet

The great Jason Momoa celebrated his 41st birthday on August 1, 2020, and although he celebrated the day with a muddy dune buggy ride (yes, there are photos — you’re welcome), the internet is all heart-eye-emojis over Lenny Kravitz’s birthday tribute to Momoa. And honestly, who can blame the internet for going crazy over a couple of extremely attractive and emotionally mature men sending each other a ton of brotherly love on the internet. We really have to stan.

“Happy Birthday [Jason Momoa]. One family. One love,” Kravitz wrote next to a gorgeous photo hugging his ex-wife Lisa Bonet’s husband. Momoa commented back, “love you ohana. miss u,” followed by some heart eye emojis.

Then, Bonet and Kravitz’s daughter Zoe Kravitz got in on the birthday love, sharing a couple of cute photos with her step-dad Momoa, captioning the pic with the affectionate “papabear.” Momoa commented back: “I love u zozo bear. with all my heart. proud papa bear.” Awww.

Bonet was married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and then married Momoa in 2017, and everyone seems to be one big happy family here. Obviously, everyone’s got their stuff and their problems behind closed doors and I’m not saying that this family is perfect, but the Bonet/Kravitz/Momoa-brood is really campaigning for blended family of the year out here, and the rest of the internet seems to agree.

I want the kind of relationships in my life that Lisa Bonet has. This is the most beautiful tweet I've ever seen. https://t.co/ryauawTLrW — Jenmonkey, Queen of Storms and Madness (@SaruNinjaDesu) August 2, 2020

The love that Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have for each other makes me so happy https://t.co/6X6smOHGqQ — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 2, 2020

So i just saw lenny kravitz wish jason momoa a happy bday and saw this in the comments. My heart 😍❤😍❤ pic.twitter.com/xnnByjJame — Jael R. Bakari (@jaelrbakari) August 2, 2020

These two men are literally the poster children for whatever is the opposite of toxic masculinity, and you gotta love it. We support normalizing the idea of showering your ex-wife’s new husband with platonic love! According to Lenny, Momoa really is like a “brother” to him, but it took some work to get to that point.

“You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult,” Kravitz told U.K. publication The Times (via Oprah mag) in 2019, while adding that he and Bonet “put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended. I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

We love to see it!