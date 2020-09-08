Jennifer Garner’s Back-To-School Post Goes Out To Parents And Teachers

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner’s prayer for the year is something we can all get behind

As parents and kids gear up for whatever school looks like for them this fall — be it all distance learning, a hybrid model, or full time in-person, we could all use a few thoughts and prayers (and bottomless mimosas). Enter mom-of-three Jennifer Garner who shared her prayer for the school year (and would be super fun to have bottomless mimosas with) no matter what situation we find ourselves in.

“Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer. God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year,” l]{Garner wrote on Instagram. “Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted.”

Garner, who has two daughters, Violet, 14 and Seraphina, 11, and one son, eight-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, has been open about the ups and downs of quarantining and the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a hilarious TikTok video in May. Somehow the vision of her bopping around her laundry room folding endless piles of clothes, wearing a face mask, dancing in loungewear and pajamas, and drinking a giant glass of wine somehow connected us. Her cat flying from her arms in disgust was an added bonus.

She was also one of the actors behind the #SAVEWITHSTORIES initiative that began when children stopped going to school in the spring as a result of the pandemic. She and actress Amy Adams began reading their favorite books and stories on Instagram and Facebook – and asking their friends to do the same – to drive donations to Save the Children and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

This upcoming year is filled with a lot of worry, dread, confusion, and unanswered questions for parents, caregivers, teachers, and kids. This is not how anyone envisioned the 2020/2021 school year but like Garner said, we need to learn to make the best of things because the situation is upon us and there’s nothing we can do about it.

She also reminded us if we are going to somehow get through this, being able to laugh is going to be key — and she most definitely practices what she preaches.

“Help us remember we hold each other in our hands,” she wrote. “And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen.”