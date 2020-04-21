Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Birthday Shoutout To A-Rod’s Daughter Ella

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

She shared an adorable photo of the two as well

Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest birthday message for her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ella, with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The actress and singer posted an adorable picture of the pair on Instagram, saying, “To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you, (you were so little then…) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up.”

She went onto say that Ella had her wrapped around her finger since that day. “You won my heart in a split second …you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!”

Rodriguez posted a similar message on Twitter, sharing his “Happy Birthdays” along with a sweet throwback video of her growing up. “Happy Birthday #EllaBella!” he wrote. “You are growing up so fast. You are mature, and wildly talented. Ella, what I’m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. I can’t wait to see what life brings you. I am so proud to be your dad. I love you so much.”

Happy Birthday #EllaBella! You are growing up so fast. You are mature, and wildly talented. Ella, what I’m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. I can’t wait to see what life brings you. I am so proud to be your dad. I love you so much. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lyiBN2ljXT — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) April 21, 2020

On March 9, the power couple announced their engagement but long before then have been spending time together as a blended family. Both Lopez and Rodriguez have two kids each from previous marriages, Lopez with twins Max and Emme, and Rodriguez with daughters Ella and Nathasha. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away,” Lopez told People. “[It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.'”

The pair have been busy in recent weeks. According to the Miami Herald, the celebrity couple donated 20,000 chef-prepared frozen meals from Tiller & Hatch Supply Co., (which they co-own) which went to feeding unemployed hospitality and restaurant workers across South Florida.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, about half of the approximately 750,000 hotel-supported jobs in Florida have been lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s nice to see the happy couple doing the blended family thing so well. It’s clear the kids know they are loved and supported and that’s really all that matters.