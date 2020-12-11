Jenny Slate Announced Her Pregnancy On ‘Late Night’ In A Super-Cute Way

Late Night with Seth Meyers/Youtube

Jenny Slate revealed she’s pregnant with her first child during an appearance on Late Night

In the last nine months of the pandemic, some celebrities, like Chrissy Teigen and Pink, have revealed new bread-baking hobbies. Others, like Emily Ratajkowski, have simply announced they have buns in the oven. But, leave it to actress and comedienne Jenny Slate to hilariously combine her love of baking with a pregnancy announcement. During Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 38-year-old announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Shattuck and flaunted her beautiful belly full of “bread.”

“I hunkered down and baked a lot of bread, but I just wanna say I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread — you tell me,” she joked with Meyers. She then stood up and revealed her baby bump. “I don’t know if you can see,” she sarcastically added.

“Oh, yeah, that’s a lotta carbs,” Meyers responded.

“It’s different. I feel different,” she continued. “Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They’ve been real pregnant for me!”

Slate got a little more serious, admitting that it has been “very nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that’s hard and sad.”

“It’s nice to have, like, a little secret treasure,” she confessed.

As to how she has been quarantining, she and Shattuck are living “in a beautiful tiny little seaside town” in Massachusetts “basically been chilling out” and “doing exactly what [she has] wanted to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants.” However, she has been doing “all the birth-prep stuff” — but not in pants.

“I haven’t worn pants in many moons,” the Parks and Recreation star joked.

She also revealed that the two are living in a pretty creepy place. “And just my luck, I moved in with my fiancé, and of course he lives in a very old house that is, I think, most certainly haunted and has an actual pet cemetery. It has been in my fiancé Ben’s family since the ’30s, I think, so it’s like 90 years of pets,” she added.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, when I was just newly pregnant, I started to go out and visit the pet cemetery every day. And Ben told me I started saying things like, ‘I’m just gonna go outside and visit the pets.’ That’s how a scary movie starts — a pregnant lady is like, ‘My pets. My precious, precious pets.’ ”

Slate and Shattuck got engaged in September 2019, sharing a sweet social media post with photos and details about how it happened.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going,” she wrote.