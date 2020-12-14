‘Cheer’s’ Jerry Harris Faces 7 New Charges In His Child Pornography Case

Jim Spellman/Getty

Cheer‘s Jerry Harris is now facing numerous charges related to child pornography following a federal investigation

Jerry Harris, one of the breakout stars from this year’s Netflix docuseries Cheer, is currently behind bars, awaiting trial for federal charges of producing child porn. Now, new court documents show he’s facing seven new charges following a federal investigation into his alleged actions.

An indictment filed late last week shows prosecutors have filed seven additional charges against Harris, including one count of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography; one count of using the internet in Orlando, Florida, to “persuade, induce, and entice” one of the minors to engage in sexual activity; one count of traveling from Texas to Florida “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a minor; and four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and … transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct.”

Prosecutors say the acts allegedly occurred from August 2017 to August 2020. Harris was first arrested in Naperville, Illinois on Sept. 17. At the time, he was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and production of child pornography following a lawsuit filed by two of his alleged victims who were 14 years old. A federal investigation that followed alleged that Harris exploited and abused at least 10 underage boys. “Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person,” the prosecutors said at the time.

Attorneys Morgan Stewart and Sarah Klein, who represent two of Harris’ alleged victims, released a statement after the additional charges were filed.

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have continued to investigate this case, locate additional victims and take action,” they wrote. “This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered. We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All-Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so.”

Harris has maintained his innocence since his arrest. In September, his spokesperson told CNN, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Harris is awaiting trial. If convicted, he could face 15-30 years in prison for his current charges.