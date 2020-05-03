Jessica Simpson’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Is Reading Her Tell-All Memoir ‘Open Book’

James Devaney/GC Images

Jessica Simpson has revealed that her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell, is reading her memoir, Open Book

Earlier this year Jessica Simpson released her memoir Open Book. The tell-all covers everything from her struggles with addiction and history of sexual abuse to the juicy details of her love life — former husband Nick Lachey, bad boy boyfriend John Mayer, and current husband, Eric Johnson, included. Those who have read it — including Scary Mommy‘s very own Katie Bingham-Smith describe the book as both “juicy” and “relatable” — but most of those people are, well, old enough to vote. Well, apparently Simpson’s daughter, is also curious about her mother’s life experiences because over the weekend the singer-slash-actress-slash-reality star-slash-author-slash-clothing designer revealed that her eldest child is in the midst of reading her book.

In honor of Maxwell’s eighth birthday, the 39-year-old posted a totally adorable two-minute video of herself and Maxwell cuddling in bed. In the clip, the pair sing the song This Little Light of Mine (apparently great voices run in the family!), and Maxwell also reveals that she’s started to read her mother’s memoir.

“Today my first born, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies. She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night. Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way,” Simpson captioned the video.

In the video, Maxwell says she’s only two chapters in and so far doesn’t have any reviews of the book, other than nodding when mom stated that her memoir is “hard.”

While some mothers probably wouldn’t want their children knowing all of the details of their lives before becoming a mom, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Simpson made it clear she was no hypocrite and wanted to be, totally “honest” with her kids.

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes — but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” she told the magazine. “There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”

Maybe Simpson is censoring certain chapters from her daughter, or maybe she’s changed her tune and is putting it all out there for her family. After all, it is called Open Book.