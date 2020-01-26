Jessie J Responds To Jenna Dewan ‘Comparisons’ In Honest Insta Post About Relationship

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessie J writes touching tribute to Channing Tatum after Friday’s Instagram drama

Channing Tatum and Jessie J briefly split late last year only to reunite this month, and in a perfect world, we’d all root for a couple for finding their way back to one another, but like all things on the internet, a troll had to go and ruin it. After Tatum shut down the troll for saying he “looks better” with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, Jessie J broke her silence on the matter in the most graceful way possible.

Channing and Tatum made their reunion known on social media with a series of cute and goofy loved-up snaps and videos.

When a commenter told Channing that “Jenna [Dewan] looks better with you,” the actor went off. In a series of heated comments, Channing told the commenter that “if you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is…please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

Channing also got into some hot water because it appeared that he dissed his ex-wife Jenna, though he cleared that up by writing that Jenna is also “beautiful and amazing in her own right.”

Jessie J largely stayed out of the drama (except to jokingly write “My BABY! Horns OUT!” on Channing’s comments), but on Saturday, January 25, 2020, she posted the most aggressively cute video of her and Channing at a Pre-Grammy’s party and instead of addressing the frustrating comparisons between her and Jenna, she pivoted and made it all about love.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast. When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way,” Jessie J wrote. “Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum

The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

As much as we love a good sassy social media comeback, rising above it all and responding to negativity with pure love is actually the ultimate clapback.