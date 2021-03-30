Jim Acosta’s Vaccine Selfie Is Making The Internet Feel Things

Jim Acosta/bidonkules/Twitter

Jim Acosta is looking rather, um, hot while getting his vaccine

Journalist and chief domestic correspondent for CNN Jim Acosta got his COVID vaccine and, in the process, made people on Twitter feel something.

“Just the shot in the arm I needed,” Acosta wrote on Twitter next to a picture of him getting the shot. “The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot!” It’s unclear whether it’s his smoldering look, his perfectly-fitting black T-shirt, his jeans, or a combination thereof but it’s causing just the right amount of tingle.

Just the shot in the arm I needed. The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot! pic.twitter.com/QUYCt3sZ74 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 30, 2021

Acosta’s T-shirt is also worth noting. On it, he’s listed all of the news stories he covered in 2020. This includes the impeachment trial and an election night (that lasted a week), the primaries, the COVID pandemic, “so many rallies,” the death of RBG, and a Supreme Court nomination, just to name a few, and he “has the commemorative shirt to prove it.” We’ve been through it this past year but Acosta has been through it.

But let’s get back to his steaminess for a moment because people are very much here for it:

IM UP AND JIM ACOSTA IS A NATIONAL TREASURE! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 30, 2021

Good Morning my 81 million + American patriots— especially our very own national treasure, superb journalist and owner of all MAGAs— Jim Acosta! 😎 pic.twitter.com/KeFU5ERUoh — LBinNYC (@WintersNight18) March 30, 2021

Confusing thoughts: Jim Acosta looks like a hot guy you’d meet at a friend’s BBQ while getting his vaccine. https://t.co/ipOeQgBvgj — LG (@LGMosson) March 30, 2021

Jim Acosta should just wear black t-shirts with messages and jeans. CNN could take down Fox News with a weapon like that. pic.twitter.com/uG2AjbjpNW — Radical AF (@JoinWResistance) March 30, 2021

I’m feelin this look Jim, like all of it. The explicit tee, the kicks, the jeans, the hair..... — Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) March 30, 2021

Your shirt is f*ing amazing and you look like a total stud, and THANK YOU for your honest (ly sometimes brutal) coverage. 😬 — G money 🌈☮️ WEAR A MASK!! (@glc1996) March 30, 2021

Ladies, is it just me or is Acosta smouldering again....while getting vaccinated...? — ChicaLoca (@HaschVivian) March 30, 2021

It’s true. The world is used to seeing him on TV in suits covering all matters of White House comings and goings. It’s something about this casualness that seems to have rattled our cages in the best possible way.

Many grew to love and root for the CNN anchor during the 2020 press briefings with Trump.

The two weren’t shy about their distain for each other with an ongoing feud which often left Trump calling him and his network “fake news.”

During one particularly heated line of questioning that Trump couldn’t handle, he lashed out at the reporter, saying, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

That exchange led to Acosta’s press pass being taken, a lawsuit, claims about Acosta “accosting” the White House staffer that tried to physically take the mic out of his hand while he was doing his job, and a whole lot of unnecessary back and forth that could have been avoided if the former president had more emotional control than a toddler.

Acosta, however, came out of 2020 looking just fine.

For all Acosta and the rest of the journalists had to deal with under Trump’s administration, it’s nice to see him looking well-rested and dashing while getting his vaccine. Of all the vaccine pictures floating around the internet of people celebrating a light at the end of a very long tunnel, it will be hard to top this one.

Jim Acosta, you are a national treasure indeed.