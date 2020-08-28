Jim Gaffigan Unleashed A Series Of Tweets About The Trump Admin: ‘Wake Up’

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The father-of-five did *not* hold back his feelings on Trump

Jim Gaffigan is known for his witty stories about fatherhood, his general laziness, and his thoughts on food in his stand-up comic routines and books. He’s also called a “clean” comic because he almost never swears in either (he even opened for the Pope once). But Jim Gaffigan, like the rest of the world, has had it with Trump, and he’s letting all the fucks fly while he gets some things off his chest.

Gaffigan took to Twitter after watching the Republican National Convention to give fans a little piece of his mind about the current state of the world as a result of the Trump administration. He started out pretty simply, summing up the RNC with two little words: “RIP Truth.”

RIP Truth — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

He then tried appealing to Trump supporters’ senses a bit, writing, “Look Trumpers, I get it. As a kid, I was a Cubs fan, and I know you stick by your team no matter what, but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down, you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off, but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.”

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Then, through a series of additional tweets, Gaffigan lays it out there for anyone who may still be on the fence about who they’re voting for. “I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douchebag Jerod,” he wrote. “Think they are on your side? Do you think they’ve ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up.”

It’s like everyone’s favorite dad saying “douchebag” in front of you for the first time: It’s awkward, but it feels right.

I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

When people started attacking him for daring to mix career with politics, he had this to say: “To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back.”

One such woman, unfortunately named Karen, got a bit of Jim’s wrath when she told him to “stick to comedy.” He replied: “hey fuck you Karen.” The father-of-five has officially had enough of the bullshit.

to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

hey fuck you karen — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan also implored people to wake up and see what is going on in the country as a result of Trump’s actions and, many times, his inaction. “You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can’t trust him,” he wrote in part. “You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn’t need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can’t safely go to a movie. Wake up.”

You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can't trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn't need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can't safely go to a movie. Wake up — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump derangement syndrome is part of the con. Wake up. you know Fox News is biased and full of loons. it's how they gaslight and silence criticism. Do you think any of those congressional republicans really believe in Trump or do they fear him dont want to end up like Flake. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan made some pretty powerful points during his Twitter tirade but, as it should be, his wife and writing partner had the final say: “No need to curse tho,” she wrote.

no need to curse tho. — Jeannie Gaffigan (@jeanniegaffigan) August 28, 2020

Listen, he’s not wrong.