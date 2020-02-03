People Slam JLo & Shakira For Being Too Sexy During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The pearl-clutchers are out in force to criticize Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for their outfits and dance moves during last night’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Another day, another internet explosion over a woman daring to own her sexuality — or two women, as is the case with the uproar over last night’s Super Bowl Halftime Show starring the insanely talented duo of Fountain of Youth founder Jennifer Lopez and co-founder Shakira.

First, let’s talk about how absolutely jaw-droppingly good the show was. JLo, age freaking 50, and Shakira, 43, straight up killed it.

Like, if I looked and sounded like this at 25 let alone 50, I’d never stop wearing bikini-type outfits and singing and dancing for anyone who would listen. They’re goddesses, full stop.

However, not everyone was feeling their performance — or attire. If you’re ready to roll your eyes all the way into the back of your skull, let’s take a journey, shall we? A pair of stunning women, both over age 40, took their world-renowned dancing and performing skills to the biggest stage of all — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. But naturally, a bunch of folks with their panties in a permanently tight wad could only think to comment on their outfits, or perceived lack thereof. And their “stripper” dance moves which honestly look not a whole lot different than the routines performed by NFL cheerleaders on a weekly basis that no one seems to mind their young sons watching, but I digress.

#SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow2020 like it or not that’s up to you but please don’t preach to me that a show of hyper-sexualized, crotch grabbing women are some how “empowering” to women and girls. Nope, @pepsi paid women to dance to please men. Not a new or liberating concept. — Penny Nance (@PYNance) February 3, 2020

LOL. Something tells us JLo and Shakira dance to please no one but themselves. Sit down.

The acclaimed #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow2020 is a prime example of the pornification of society. Why so little emphasis on singing – from these great musicians – and all the more emphasis on sexually revealing their bodies and spreading in front of the cameras? #Sociology pic.twitter.com/0aiRPjbaBZ — Viðar Halldórsson (@VidarHalldrsson) February 3, 2020

#HalftimeShow2020 mixing stripper pole and children …. and @realDonaldTrump is the one endangering our country? pic.twitter.com/XYLKclgDMn — Old Fat Guy (@oldfatguyy2k) February 3, 2020

BUT THINK OF THE CHILDREN.

With her fame, I don’t think she needed to wear this outfit to be anymore entertaining and some of her moves are not dance moves anymore, they are sexual moves #HalftimeShow2020 pic.twitter.com/K6eBOQgboY — The pursuit of oneness (@MaryJProbz) February 3, 2020

People: "Why is everyone upset about the halftime show?"

Me: Would you dance around a stripper pole and grab your pussy in a performance that your daughter is also in? #HalftimeShow2020 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 3, 2020

#HalftimeShow2020 What a shame, the Superball 1/2 times use to be family orientated, now it is just a way for females to show their sexy moves to a large group of men, this is not entertainment, so women when you are made a pass at, don't complain. — sherri k (@melodie63) February 3, 2020

So, it might be a good time to do a little throwback to last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring an extremely shirtless Adam Levine that I don’t recall any internet controversy over. Huh. Interesting.

People were DROOLING when Adam Levine took his shirt off last year during the halftime show. But let Shakira belly dance and Jennifer Lopez get on a pole and everyone has a collective meltdown. #HalftimeShow2020 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 3, 2020

And sorry, not sorry, if our asses looked like this, we’d be hopping out the car at school pick-up to perform this exact move every damn day.

One more time for the cheap seats — THEY ARE 43 AND 50 YEARS OLD RESPECTIVELY.

Also? Like I said, this happens every single week during football season. The NFL has never promised to be a bastion of chaste, family-friendly entertainment. Talented women in sexy outfits performing for the crowd is kind of their brand. Why everyone’s in a tizzy now is beyond me.

Luckily, we’re pretty confident these two badass, gorgeous, talented women don’t have a single care. Keep on rocking ladies, and please, for the love, share your skincare routines.