Joe Biden Is Our Next President — Thank All The Gods

Win McNamee/Getty

After a long and grueling vote-counting process, Joe Biden has finally won the 2020 presidential election

Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are officially the new president and vice president of the United States! We kind of can’t believe we’re finally typing those words after this long, national nightmare, but WOOHOO. It’s happening. Pennsylvania counted up their remaining ballots on Saturday, November 7, 2020 putting Biden over the edge for CNN, and a number of other networks, to finally call the race.

CNN, NBC News, the AP, and VOX are among the networks and institutions calling the race on Saturday morning after the nation has been glued to their televisions and social media feeds since Tuesday night, awaiting the final outcome of an election that was extremely 2020 — full of ups, downs, mass confusion, mail-in ballots, and ultimately, joy for democrats who were devastated by Donald Trump’s win in 2016.

BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/og62ckK5r5 #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/gEEzy1wsdz — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 7, 2020

Van Jones sum up the Biden win beautifully pic.twitter.com/YB11GfaqcQ — #SocialistSunday (@socialistsunday) November 7, 2020

Despite sitting President Donald Trump’s best efforts to invalidate the votes, his cries of voter fraud were simply factually incoherent and his various lawsuits to stop counting the votes were consistently thrown out.

I’ve lived in NYC my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this pic.twitter.com/KVZakF7F5n — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden announced the news himself on his Instagram, writing, “America the Beautiful…I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

For her part, Kamala Harris wrote on social, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

Biden beat out a large pool of democratic primary candidates to become the party’s nominee and Kamala Harris, will become the first woman, first African American, and first Indian American to serve as vice president, a historic feat. It’s now the hope that he will draw from that amazing pool of democrats to fill his cabinet. Biden is expected to make a speech later tonight.