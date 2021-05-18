LOL: Joe Rogan Thinks Cancel Culture Means White Men Can’t Speak

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty

Joe Rogan says cancel culture will result in “straight, white men” not being allowed to talk, and it’s funny how much straight, white men regularly have to say about their inability to talk

Another day, another fragile, scared little white man sniveling about “cancel culture.” It was probably only a matter of time before Joe Rogan, patron saint of butt-chugging frat boys, lent us his wisdom on this topic. In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan waxed poetic about the danger of giving in to the “woke mob” — namely, that if cancel culture is allowed to go far enough, straight, white men will soon not be “allowed to talk.” I think I speak for many of us when I say, if only that were true.

Rogan told guest Joe List, “You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk.'”

Rogan also said that eventually, people would not be allowed to “go outside” because “so many people were imprisoned,” and to List’s credit, at this point he fully laughed.

“I’m not joking, it really will get there,” Rogan said. “It’s that crazy… You know, so, it’s fucking crazy times.”

Honestly, I don’t have the energy to take this guy down this early on a Tuesday. Thankfully, I don’t have to. The internet already did. All of social media was very quick to point out what’s just really obvious to anyone with any critical thinking ability whatsoever: Straight, white men have literally never been persecuted or oppressed. Ever. Not one time.

Joe Rogan says that if the Woke Mob wins, straight white men won't be allowed to talk. Straight white men – victims since… [checks every history book] absolutely never. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 18, 2021

Joe Rogan really thinks that straight white men are fighting for their right to continue being allowed to speak? He's that insecure about people in other demographics finally get a shot at an equal voice? What a fucking loser. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 18, 2021

People also pointed out that not only are straight, white men in no danger of losing their ability to talk, but they’ve literally never shut up before. Like, they wouldn’t even know what shutting up feels like.

Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up? If you start the clock in 1787 they've had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion. https://t.co/ZsIwzZnmCT — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 18, 2021

Some volunteered as tribute, meaning they were willing to give up their own ability to talk as long as it meant Joe Rogan lost his. Honestly, I approve this plan, and thank you, gentlemen, for your service.

Guys like Joe Rogan not being allowed to talk sounds like a win for humanity in general. https://t.co/VWJSTDlvoI — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 18, 2021

I dunno, Joe Rogan being forced to shut up seems like a feature not a bug. https://t.co/ZT57qX5Blb — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 17, 2021

And there’s the low-hanging fruit here — the most obvious criticism: That Joe Rogan is whining about being silenced…..on his podcast…..which was acquired for $100 million……and has 11 million weekly listeners.

Joe Rogan says "straight white men are not allowed to talk" eventually while complaining on his podcast paid for by a $100,000,000 Spotify contract. pic.twitter.com/CIAl2XGHcD — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 18, 2021

Joe Rogan made his comments about straight white men not being able to talk due to 'woke culture' on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify in a $100m deal, that has 11 million listeners per episode and lets him talk about literally anything https://t.co/sHnBFi5tc3 — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 18, 2021

I’m with this guy — I will voluntarily give up speaking if someone pays me as much as Joe Rogan gets paid to make his garbage takes.

someone pay me as much as joe rogan to shut the fuck up. i will do it. i promise. https://t.co/wTEET5EUf9 — scaachi (@Scaachi) May 18, 2021

Imagine a world where Joe Rogan isn’t allowed to talk. Wouldn’t it just be a more intelligent place?

My neighbors are outside grilling and loudly discussing their issues with cancel culture and praising Joe Rogan's podcast. pic.twitter.com/uUvG1sCfzT — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 16, 2021

I met a man who told me he doesn’t know anything about Joe Rogan beyond fear factor. I’ve never been more aroused. — Mala (@mala_munoz) May 18, 2021

Anyway, if keeping Joe Rogan from speaking is something the “woke mob,” whatever that is, can actually do, well, cancel away. Even the people who think they’ll miss him really won’t, I promise.