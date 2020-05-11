‘The Office’ Cast Reunites To Celebrate Superfan’s Wedding Over Zoom

SomeGoodNews/Youtube

John Krasinski surprised the couple by marrying them live on his show

John Krasinski’s YouTube show “Some Good News” has brought us all wholesome entertainment that is very much needed during this quarantine. Just when you think he can’t top a Hamilton reunion or a virtual prom and graduation for America’s seniors, he goes and reunites most of The Office cast to surprise a couple for their wedding.

After hearing from John and Susan, a couple who actually recreated Jim’s gas station proposal to Pam, Krasinski did what anyone with a bit of time on their hands during quarantine would do — he got ordained online and decided to marry the couple with no warning whatsoever. Not only that, he got their friends and family to join a Zoom-style celebration along with a bunch of cast members from The Office (including Jenna Fischer who was appointed the maid of honor) to sing and dance in celebration.

After showing footage from some other weddings that have occurred during the pandemic, Krasinski introduced the proposal video of a Maryland couple who sent their video to him. He interviewed them and learned a little bit about the proposal. “And then he got down on one knee,” Susan said, “and he was like, ‘Just like Jim, I can’t wait any longer.'”

Then, he surprised them with their parents, friends, and yep, just one of the most infamous casts in TV history (and threw in a little Zac Brown to serenade them with a yet-to-be-released song, “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” which left every single person in tears).

Krasinski went through the wedding vows and after the “I dos,” he cut to the cast, who recreated the iconic wedding dance with some sweet, sweet dance moves as an ode to Jim and Pam’s wedding with Chris Brown’s “Forever” by Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, BJ Novak, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey (with a cat, naturally), Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery (with vodka, naturally), Oscar Martinez, and Phyllis Smith. We missed Stanley (Leslie David Baker) and Toby (Paul Lieberstein), but, hey, you can’t win ’em all.

Sunday’s SGN episode featured some other awesome content mixed in, including a cameo by Emma Stone who delivered the weather (“Looks pretty good,” she said), as well as an intro by Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt. I have no idea how the actor will top this but he seems to think of something every single week to bring us all together to focus on the positive. We need more people like Krasinski in the world.

Congrats to the Lushes — you had the most perfect wedding day, ever.