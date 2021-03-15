John Legend Forgets To Thank Chrissy Teigen After Grammy Win & LOL, She Noticed

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage/Getty and Chrissy-Teigen/Twitter

Legend quickly made up for his mistake with a post dedicated just to his wife

Chrissy Teigen called out husband John Legend after he posted a note of gratitude thanking seemingly everyone for helping him win the Grammy for Best R&B Album last night — everyone except his wife, that is. Let’s just say — she noticed.

“So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album!” Legend wrote in part. “Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team.” After Legend posted his note of thanks on Instagram, Teigen took to Twitter sharing his words along with a few of her own. “This motherf*cker ???? helloooo?? caption !!!!” she wrote, in the way only Chrissy Teigen can.

Legend received the Grammy win for his album “Bigger Love,” his seventh album, released in June 2020. He was also nominated for best R&B performance for his feature on Jhené Aiko’s “Lightning and Thunder.” Legend continued: “We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic. It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better.”

People were very much here for her response:

@johnlegend getting that dry ass Mac and Cheese for a week pic.twitter.com/w9DbQB4QxY — JaBria Are You $mart? YeS! 🎵🎬⚖️ (@singa4hire) March 14, 2021

My dad won an award at his law school and he literally thanked his timeshare in his speech and forgot to mention me 🤣🤣. He pays for this still daily. — DreaABQ (@DreaABQ) March 14, 2021

Gotta love a man who learns from his mistakes and course corrects the next time around.



Congratulations on your promotions! 🎖 — Smitten Kitten (@SmitttenKittten) March 14, 2021

Lol...I love you @chrissyteigen you are exactly my shade of petty. You best believe my husband would be receiving the same. Umm who gave you the space and peace of mind to free up your creativity? I wasn’t off doing my thing so that you could have time to create. Eeesh.. 🙄 — Carpe Noctem (@DeadGirlSpeaks) March 15, 2021

Of course, it didn’t take long for the forgetful husband to create another Instagram post, this time a video dedicated entirely to his wife. In a video, taken by Teigen, Legend can be seen dancing and mincing garlic for dinner. “How we’re celebrating our Grammy over here! I love you, @chrissyteigen! Thank you for inspiring me every single day. And thanks for the outstanding cacio e pepe I was mincing garlic for!”

In the video, Teigen can be heard saying,”You just won R&B album of the year, how are you going to celebrate?”

He replied, “Mincing garlic,” while doing a little shimmy in front of the cutting board.

The pair looked stunning even though they were watching the 63th annual Grammy Awards from the comfort of their own home. Teigen shared several photos from the night. She may have been in a towel for Legend’s pre-show win, but the cookbook author quickly changed, looking as gorgeous as ever, and dubbed the night “house grammys.” Legend didn’t look too shabby either, sporting a Versace robe and black silk pants. The actual show took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with limited attendance because of the ongoing pandemic.

The 10-time Grammy winner earned two nominations last year for best traditional pop vocal album for “A Legendary Christmas” and best rap/sung performance with the late Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled for “Higher.”

Legend previously told USA Today that “Bigger Love” was inspired by Teigen, who he’s been married to since 2013. “Chrissy and I, our relationship has always been strong and robust,” Legend said. “A lot of these songs are about celebrating love, remembering moments you may miss right now.”