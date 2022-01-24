JoJo Siwa Celebrates Anniversary Of Coming Out With Heartwarming Post

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa came out a year ago! The teen sensation marked this special anniversary with a heartwarming social media post

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since JoJo Siwa came out publicly and became an instant LGBTQ+ icon. The YouTube star, hairbow mogul, and teen sensation has spent every day since being an excellent role model and providing representation for other kids in the LGBTQ+ community, and we genuinely couldn’t be happier that she’s living her truth and absolutely thriving along the way.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of her public announcement, Siwa posted a throwback photo of the shirt that started it all: The “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” shirt she wore in her original post last year when she came out to the world.

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever,” Siwa wrote. “A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay.”

She continued, “I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you’… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world. I also get asked a lot ‘your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay’…. Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share.”

Of course, Siwa included some encouragement for her fans in her post, because that’s just who she is.

“please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect,” she wrote. “thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all.”

Congratulations on a big anniversary, JoJo!