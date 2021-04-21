JoJo Siwa Shares Adorable Pics With Girlfriend Kylie At Disneyland

Jojo Siwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, look like they had the best day ever at Disneyland

Ever since JoJo Siwa publicly came out by announcing that she’s dating Kylie Prew, we’ve been living for the photos and videos she shares. These two kids are just having so much fun and it’s so cute and warms us right to our hearts and souls to see that kind of happiness on full display. So you can imagine our reaction when JoJo posted a bunch of photos to Instagram that the couple took during a day at Disneyland. Warning: Major sweetness ahead.

The carousel includes a video of the couple on a ride together and a smiling group shot where everyone in the party seems to be having a great day. It is the happiest place on Earth, after all.

So. Cute.

But some of the sweetest pics come at the end of the carousel, like one that shows Siwa jumping on Prew’s back in front of Cinderella’s Castle, both of them all smiles.

And then there’s a snap of the two of them on the Splash Mountain ride, wearing matching Darth Vader face masks, arms around each other while Prew flashes a thumbs up to the camera. It’s just so sweet, and brings back serious memories of being a teenager in love for the first time.

Siwa’s face says it all, but she still captioned the photos, “I’m happy:) so so so happy,” with a red heart emoji. Honestly, we’re just so happy for her.

Siwa publicly came out in late January, when she posted an instantly iconic photo of herself to Twitter in a t-shirt that read, “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

She later revealed that she had a girlfriend who helped encourage her to come out to the world, and on their one-month anniversary together, she introduced her fans to Kylie on Instagram. The photos they’ve shared in the past show that Disneyland is obviously a special place to them, which makes these new photos all the more adorable.

After initially hesitating to put an official label on her sexuality, Siwa has more recently announced that she identifies as pansexual, which means a person who can form romantic and intimate attachments to people of all genders. More importantly, Siwa has been using her platform to show her fans, particularly young ones, that it’s ok to love anyone and that’s the kind of content we’re here for.