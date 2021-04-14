JoJo Siwa Lives in An Actual Rainbow-Colored Dream World And We Love It

Jojo Siwa/Youtube

JoJo Siwa is a bright, shining, rainbow-colored ball of energy that kids are obsessed with. My daughter has more JoJo bows than I care to admit and if I’m being honest, I’ve dropped a small fortune. But, man, they are so cute! The bright colors and cheerful patterns will make your pony pop and put a smile on your face. It’s undeniable. Siwa loves her bows so much that they take up a huge wall in her “merch room.” That’s right, she has an entire room in her home that is dedicated to all things JoJo. And that’s just the tip of this rainbow iceberg. Siwa moved into a $3.425 million-dollar mansion in the San Fernando Valley in 2019. It is beyond any child’s wildest candy-coated dreams. She has a series of home tour videos on her YouTube channel that are just way too sweet to miss. Siwa first opened her doors days after moving into the incredibly opulent home and fans got a glimpse of what it’s like to be an uber-rich, teenage YouTube sensation. There is nothing about this home that a kid wouldn’t be obsessed with or want for themselves. From slime rooms to candy-filled kitchens, Siwa’s got it all.

When you first enter the home’s ginormous foyer, you are greeted by a grand piano and the first of several sparkly costume-clad mannequins displayed throughout the first floor. In the videos, she talks about when she wore all of this million-sequin ensembles, while also showing off gold records and a life-size unicorn named Cobb. Cobb stands in the entryway surrounded by giant lollipop statues. Because, why not? This room gets a makeover for Christmas that can’t be missed. But, more on that later. As you move through the home’s ground floor, you are introduced to her slime room that has a custom-made, candy-colored pool table, claw machine and what she describes as her own personal 7-11. This sucker comes complete with a slushie machine, nacho cheese dispenser, and pizza warmer. It’s a teenage hangout dream come true. She excitedly moves on through to the dining room, living room and kitchen pointing out memory after memory of tours, TV specials and appearances. This girl’s wardrobe is fierce. And my God, it has to be so heavy. The bling on these suckers must weigh a ton. But if you’ve ever seen this kid dance and bounce around a stage, you know it’s not bothering her one bit.

Her kitchen is kind of blah. There are beautiful countertops, a giant island and some to-die-for cabinets, but kids don’t care about that stuff. Bring on the teal, pink and purple. One endearing part of the tour is when Siwa opens a drawer in her kitchen to show off a collection of plates that she has made throughout her life, including one with her handprint. It shows that beyond the rainbows and unicorns and over-the-top sparkles, she really is just a regular kid with sentimental memories. OK, back to the dream world. The merch room is like walking into a department store. It is rack after rack after rack of every kind of swag you can think of. She jokes that she wants to put up signs with aisle numbers and descriptions of what you can find. Seriously, that’s not a bad idea, because I legit have no idea how she finds anything in there. And, truth be told, I wonder what the heck she has all of this stuff for anyway. Like, what is she doing with it? There are mantles and shelves in the house covered with JoJo dolls. But, why? Do you really want to see your own face all over the place all the time? That kind of thing would give me nightmares. But, this is her world and I’m just a guest. OMG, the bedroom! Holy moly! This deserves its own post. It is like nothing you have ever seen. She calls it Sweetland and it would make Willy Wonka drool. Her furniture has sprinkles and gumball images covering it. She declares that the room has more than 4,000 pounds of candy in it. Four freaking thousand pounds. How is this thing not collapsing through the ceiling? It’s nuts! The bed is covered in a bazillion colors and dozens of pillows with images of candy bars and treats on them. Please tell me that she isn’t really eating this much candy. How in the hell does she have any teeth left? This can’t be real! She does a few seconds in the closet, and honestly, yawn. The psychedelic-painted walls are where it’s at!

Remember we said Christmas? Well, Siwa does it up like no other. The foyer has FIVE magical rainbow trees that she says her mom decorated all by herself. There is also the humongous silver and gold tree that doesn’t quite fit the aesthetic, but it’s still lovely. Every room has it’s on theme. The slime room turns into a Grinch-inspired play land. There is a peppermint-candy decked out kitchenette and then in the kitchen she goes contemporary with silver and gold. It is over the top, but fits her style to a t.