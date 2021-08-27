JoJo Siwa Will Dance With A Same-Sex Partner On Dancing With The Stars

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

JoJo Siwa and Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee are the first contestants announced for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars

It’s JoJo Siwa! Dancing With the Stars just announced its first contestant for the upcoming, 30th season, and it’s the former Dance Moms-er, YouTube star, and hairbow mogul herself. But that’s not all — Siwa’s run on the show will make history when she’s the first person ever to compete for the Mirror Ball with a same-sex partner. MY HEART.

Siwa confirmed the news in a video, which was shared by Dancing With the Stars on all their socials.

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

“I am so excited to be a part of this year’s Dancing With the Stars Season 30!” she said. “And to be dancing with a girl! I think it’s so cool!”

She then held her adorable pup up to the camera and said, “My puppy, Buddy — are you so excited, boy? Yes, he is. I’m so pumped up. It’s going to be the best ever. I can’t wait to just dance every single week. I can’t wait to be with my partner… There’s so many things I’m so excited for!”

Siwa will be the first person to be on the U.S. version of the show with a same-sex partner, but same-sex dance couples have already been featured on the British and Australian versions. Since Siwa just came out earlier this year (and introduced the world to her adorable girlfriend, Kylie), she’s honestly the perfect person to usher in this part of Dancing With the Stars history. I personally cannot wait to see her infectious joy light up my TV screen on a weekly basis, and I know I’m not the only one.

But that’s not even the only big news in the Dancing With the Stars universe today. The show also announced the second contestant for Season 30, and it’s a name you’ll probably recognize, since she just won the Gold Medal for the U.S. in the Olympics individual, all-around gymnastics competition. That’s right, it’s none other than Suni Lee.

Suni's got moves, but can she stick the landing on #DWTS? 🏅🌟 @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/i4Lc3c6NP2 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Lee made history at the Olympics by being the first Hmong American ever to compete on the U.S. team. She won gold in the all-around after Simone Biles was forced to pull out of the competition for health reasons.

The only bad thing about these announcements is that only one of these incredible stars can win the Mirror Ball. But a season where we’re rooting for literally everyone on stage? Not mad about it.