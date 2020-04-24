The Jonas Brothers Are Dropping A New Documentary On Amazon Prime Tonight

Amazon Prime

The Jonas Brothers may even show up in your Zoom call if you’re throwing a watch party

Everyone’s favorite brothers are dropping a new documentary film tonight. The Jonas Brothers are releasing a concert movie of sorts that follows them throughout their Happiness Begins tour and we are 100 percent here for the entertainment.

The Jonas Brothers went live on Instagram yesterday to talk about the concert movie called Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, which comes out tonight at midnight on Amazon Prime Video. From three separate locations, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas talked about what their past few weeks while social distancing have been like and what fans can expect from the new film, which comes hot on the heels of the Grammy-nominated trio’s 2019 Chasing Happiness documentary.

The brothers shared their favorite tour memories and pre-show rituals, which will appear in the movie. Kevin even answered a fan question asking what his favorite thing about the Jonas Brothers reunion. His response: “Having my family see the show for the first time and be able to see us making music again.” Bless.

The famous trio also opened up about the struggles of being home and away from extended family. Kevin, like most parents, answered that homeschooling daughter Alena is most definitely the biggest hurdle. “Alena is a really good student, she wants to learn, she’s very good at math,” he said, adding, “patience is a virtue that gets tested.” Joe’s response is a little more telling of someone without kids: “I keep forgetting you have to turn off your camera if you’re using the bathroom or something,” He mentioned the “favorite” Jonas Brother, little brother Frankie, will also be making a cameo.

Nick, unfortunately, had some technical difficulties during the live stream but he did manage to spill the tea about one part of the documentary — fans will get access to footage from a small Chicago show the group did last year with their original band, including performances of songs from the self-titled Jonas record and It’s About Time.

“I thought, I was done with the Jonas Brothers,” Joe said, sharing a trailer for Happiness Continues. “Hell no.” The trailer featured interviews, live sets, and clips of our fave Jonas wives — Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Danielle Jonas.

Tomorrow. 5pm PT. We're crashing your Zooms. Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow starting at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDs 🥳 (323)880-0945 pic.twitter.com/bWFQGTeEMx — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 23, 2020

And as an added bonus, Jonas fans can share their Zoom IDs for any watch parties they’re hosting and if you’re lucky, the actual Bros might pop in and say hello. “We’re crashing your Zooms,” the band shared on Twitter. “Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow starting at 5 pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDs (323)880-0945.”

This is just the quarantine gift we’ve been waiting for.