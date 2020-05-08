Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Drop Quarantine-Themed ‘Stuck With U’

ArianaGrandeVevo/Youtube

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande made the perfect quarantine song

Leave it to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to give us a song that’s perfect for these quarantine times we’re living in. The singers just dropped their new song, “Stuck with U,” along with a video that is guaranteed to give you all the feels (and a few tears, so grab some tissues).

This is the first collaboration for the pair who have been friends for years — and it is the perfect time for it. “Stuck With U,” which talks about the highs and lows of being with yourself, a significant other, an entire family, a pet, or just a glass of wine while we’re all on lockdown. This is all set to a Zoom conference call-style visual, with split screens showing everyone at home.

The video for the song features scenes from everyday people and other celebs like Demi Lovato, Chance the Rapper, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kylie Jenner, and Gwyneth Paltrow as they quarantine during the pandemic. People are seen dancing, laughing, and being with the ones they love.

Bieber is shown spending time with his wife, model Hailey Rhode Bieber, and the flashes of Grande initially makes you think she’s been quarantining with just her sweet pooch — that is, until the end. Grande can be seen dancing and snuggling a tall guy in a dark hoodie. People identified him as Dalton Gomez, a real estate professional who has been suspected for months to be Grande’s boyfriend.

Proceeds from the single will go towards funding grants and scholarships for the kids of first responders who are fighting on the front lines of the pandemic through the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“I can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and I really just love this song so much,” Grande shared on Instagram, hours before the premiere. “Grateful to be doing this with my friend and also just wanted to express an enormous thank u to all of the brilliant creatives who worked on this song. my heart is seriously so full.”

The singers also curated a “prom playlist” for Apple Music, available here. We couldn’t love this more.