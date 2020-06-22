Justin Bieber Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations On Twitter

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Justin Bieber faces sexual assault allegations from two women on Twitter

Between the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racist protests dominating the headlines, it can be easy to forget that we’re still in the #MeToo era, and Hollywood is still undergoing a reckoning about its role in protecting powerful men as they abused and assaulted women. Now, Justin Bieber faces two allegations of sexual assault from women on Twitter. He’s responded to one of them to refute her allegations, but has yet to address the second woman to come forward.

On June 20, a woman who identified herself only as Danielle and said she was choosing not to share her last name posted about her alleged assault on Twitter, saying it took place in Austin, Texas, in 2014.

“My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night,” she wrote. “A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes.”

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

She said that Bieber invited all the women to his hotel room at the Four Seasons.

“Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble,” Danielle, who said she was 21 at the time, wrote. “He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?”

She said she and Bieber made out consensually, but he then pushed her further than she was comfortable with. “My body felt unconscious,” she wrote. “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.”

Via a representative from his team, Allison Kaye, Bieber denied Danielle’s allegations, claiming he wasn’t staying at the Four Seasons at the time she alleges the assault took place, but split his time between an Airbnb and the Westin hotel.

“After the event on March 9, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying,” Kaye wrote in an Instagram message to Pop Crave. “And any hotel reservation he had in Austin didn’t begin until the following night and was at the Westin not the Four Seasons. So this is factually impossible.”

Bieber also addressed the allegations in a series of tweets, where he shared the receipts for his Airbnb stay and the Westin hotel.

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

But also on June 20, a second woman named Kadi came forward and accused Bieber of sexual assault. She claims Bieber invited her to his hotel room after a New York meet and greet, and locked them in the bathroom together where he began caressing her. “I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage,” she wrote, adding that Bieber allegedly assaulted her on his bed before she was able to kick him “between his legs and run out to the living room.”

Another woman comes forward accusing Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in New York City in 2015. pic.twitter.com/y8OQRnUVuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

Kadi also said she’s had to seek mental health treatment since the alleged assault occurred.

Bieber has not commented on the second allegation.