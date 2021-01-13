Biden’s Inauguration Performers Announced & It’s Not Kid Rock Or Ted Nugent

Larry Busacca/Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a refreshing change from the Trump years, Joe Biden’s inauguration will feature big-name stars including Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake

As the country literally falls apart and the news brings us horrifying updates every hour, it’s easy to forget that there’s hope on the horizon. President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris will drop the “elect” part of their titles in just one week as the pair are inaugurated on January 20th. Since we finally have democrats back in the White House that also means we have great performers on the docket for the event (because who in their right mind wanted to perform for Trump aside from like, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent?)

To celebrate our nation’s return to good music in the People’s House, Biden’s inauguration performance schedule is pretty packed with big-name stars including Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and R&B singer Ant Clemons. Their performances will be part of “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute special airing on January 20th at 8:30pm. The host? Tom Hanks. Like I said, we’re getting back to talented celebrities in the White House again and we’re extremely here for it.

Lovato shared the news on Instagram saying she was “honored” to be joining the new President and Vice President on the special day. “I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!” she shares.

TBH, Biden and Harris carry their own star power but the addition of Lovato, Timberlake, and others yet to be named is the start the new administration — and our country — deserves. The special will include remarks from both Biden and Harris along with recognizing American heroes of the pandemic, according to E!.

And of course in keeping with COVID protocols and social distancing, the special will be televised for us to enjoy from the comfort of home.

How we feel, knowing we get to watch the historic inauguration of @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden from our couch in our PJs. pic.twitter.com/AjbyITDHpS — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 12, 2021

To be fair, Trump did have Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down for his 2016 inauguration. Barack Obama, however, has had the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, James Taylor, Kelly Clarkson, Aretha Franklin, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, and several other notables between his two inaugurations.

Glad to see star power and huge talent returning to the White House. Oh, and a sane leader who isn’t banned on every form of social media. Better times are coming, y’all. One more week.