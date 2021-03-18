Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Paul Murray was arrested outside Kamala Harris’s official residence and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, and more

Vice President Kamala Harris may have been in danger on Wednesday, and now that police are releasing details about what happened, it’s becoming clear that an assassination attempt might have been about to take place in Washington this week.

Washington, DC, police arrested a Texas man — 31-year-old Paul Murray, who is from San Antonio, according to CNN — outside Harris’s official Vice Presidential residence on Wednesday afternoon, just after noon. They said their arrest was in response to “a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.” A region-wide intelligence bulletin had been issued from Texas to warn police in other parts of the country that he might be planning something dangerous, and luckily, the Secret Service arrived to take him into custody just before police were able to arrive on the scene.

BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory. BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem”https://t.co/YsHImTIjMs @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bbb2dUd85P — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021

When Murray was taken into custody, a police search seemed to confirm the bulletin that had been released about him, considering the guns and the horrifying amount of ammunition they discovered inside his car. A police report shows that officers discovered Murray had an “AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.” Basically, he was outside of the official residence of Kamala Harris and her family with enough deadly weapons for an entire siege. A police source tells Fox News that the man reportedly told Secret Service members that he wanted to talk to the president.

Thankfully, police caught up to him before anything terrible happened, and now he’s facing a number of federal weapons charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. And Secret Service say that no one from the Harris family was inside the official home at the time that Murray was arrested. Murray had reportedly told his mother he was in D.C. to “take care of his problem.”

Murray previously had a few brushes with law enforcement back in Texas. On March 1, he went to the police station to complain that he wasn’t receiving support from Veteran Affairs, and that he had stopped taking a prescribed medication. On March 3, police visited his home to perform a welfare check, where Murray said he didn’t want to harm himself, but he would hurt someone else “if it was justified.” Other news reports say he thought the government was after him, and that his mother first alerted Capitol police to his presence in Washington.