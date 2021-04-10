The White House Releases Official Kamala Harris Portrait And It’s Stunning

Scary Mommy and Al Drago/Getty

The perfect portrait was captured by Lawrence Jackson, chief photographer for the vice president

On Friday, the White House released the official portraits for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and believe us when we say Harris’ portrait is downright stunning. And we have Lawrence Jackson, chief photographer for the vice president, to thank for it.

“Honored to share my official portrait and to serve as your Vice President,” Harris tweeted yesterday afternoon — a tweet that has since amassed nearly 200K likes and more than 11K retweets. In the portrait, Harris is seen wearing her signature pearls paired with a navy blazer.

Honored to share my official portrait and to serve as your Vice President. pic.twitter.com/jRMDesAg8B — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 9, 2021

“Believe me when I say this…’sometimes I just push the button,'” Jackson wrote on Instagram of radiant portrait taken on March 4. previously served as a staff photographer for the Biden-Harris campaign and the Obama administration.

“You are looking at the official portrait of Vice President Harris. This (and one of @potus) will be adorning government buildings and embassies across the globe,” Jackson continued.

Biden’s portrait, on the other hand, was captured by Adam Schultz, who wrote on Twitter that he took the photo the day before on March 3 in the library room of the White House.

Proud to unveil the official portrait of @POTUS, taken on March 3, 2021, in the Library room of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/8FXoJ4vYQ5 — Adam Schultz (@schultzinit) April 9, 2021

Since the portraits were shared, people took to Twitter to share just how much they loved them.

How it started >> how it's going pic.twitter.com/OMDch0bMyp — Matt Hill (@MattHill46) April 9, 2021

Showed my daughter (on the left) the official portrait of @VP (on the right) and honestly, it was a pretty cool moment. pic.twitter.com/q2EnExY6Z5 — AJ LENAR 🇺🇸 (@AJASONLENAR) April 9, 2021

The official portrait of @VP Kamala Harris. The first Black vice president. The first woman vice president. The first South Asian vice president. The first woman of color vice president. pic.twitter.com/gr3Mi3j7z1 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 9, 2021

How it started vs how it’s going. The official portrait of the history-making first woman, first Black, first South Asian, @VP Kamala Harris. Women and girls can now see that the United States is a country full of possibilities. #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/LOsLAVoJLL — Barbara Lee Family Foundation (@BLFF_org) April 9, 2021

According to The Hill, both portraits will hang in federal buildings across the country.

When people visit federal courthouses, office buildings, military installations, ports of entry, and U.S. embassies, they will now be greeted by this portrait of the first female Vice President of the United States. What a wonderful thing that is. pic.twitter.com/2TB25vARy3 — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 9, 2021

Previously, Harris was featured in a powerful art exhibit in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Presented by the National Women’s History Museum and Chief, the dramatic glass portrait not only celebrated Harris as America’s first woman Vice President, but it also honored Harris’ shattering of this monumental “glass ceiling.”

“Representation matters, especially at the ballot box, and the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first woman, and first woman of color, to serve as vice president of the United States is a landmark moment in American history,” Holly Hotchner, President and CEO of the National Women’s History Museum, said in a prepared statement.

The installation, created by artist Simon Berger, was on display for just two days.

“Today’s progress is built on the legacy of the women who came before — the trailblazers, like Kamala, who raised their voices, marched for their rights, and ran for elected office; the women who cracked glass ceilings so that other women could shatter them,” Hotchner said. “It is a true honor to join BBH and Chief as partners in this remarkable installation honoring this critical turning point in the fight for representation, Vice President Harris, and the numerous women throughout history who demanded a seat at the table.”