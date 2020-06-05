Kanye West Will Pay For George Floyd’s Daughter’s College Education

Good Morning America /Youtube and Gotham/Getty

Kanye West has pledged $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor

Celebrities, politicians, and public figures have been stepping up in major ways in response to the horrific murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, who have all been charged with their role in the police brutality death. From actively protesting in demonstrations across the country and donating money to help bail out protestors who have been arrested, to using their platform to educate the world about racism and white privilege, stars such as Chrissy Teigen, Steve Carell, and Halsey are walking the talk. This week, Kanye West put his money where his beliefs are, not only making a major financial contribution but also actively protesting in his hometown of Chicago.

West, who has openly endorsed President Donald Trump on various occasions, confirmed to CNN that he was pledging $2 million to support the families of Floyd; Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was shot during a jog by two white men outside of Brunswick, GA; and Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky EMT who was shot and killed by three police officers after they entered her apartment by force. The donation will go towards legal fees for Arbery and Taylor’s families, in addition to Black-owned businesses in crisis.

Additionally, he established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna, Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, who appeared on Good Morning America this week opening up about her late father for the first time. “I miss him,” she declared. She also revealed she has a serious career aspiration — so, the tuition pledged by West should come in handy. “I know what I want to be when I grow up,” Gianna said. “A doctor. So I can help people.”

On Thursday, West even joined Chicago Public School students in a peaceful march, demanding that Chicago keeps police officers out of their schools.

Kanye West joins protest in Chicago @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/xO3MvBw1Kc — Trina Orlando (@TrinaOrlando) June 5, 2020

“We brought the city out yesterday and I didn’t even have to tell them Kanye was coming lol,” Black Lives Matter activist and protest organizer Ja’Mal Green tweeted. “He just wanted to march, no talking, no cameras. This not political when you have been brutalized in your communities growing up! Thank you guys for coming.”

We brought the city out yesterday and I didn’t even have to tell them Kanye was coming lol. He just wanted to march, no talking, no cameras.. This not political when you have been brutalized in your communities growing up! Thank you guys for coming ✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/KrO9aFzIDK — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) June 5, 2020

“We’re doing this because we need the CPD out of our schools,” another organizer, Jalen Jobayashi, told NBC Chicago. “We live in an over-militarized, over-surveillance state. We are living in a state where police are out here killing out kids on their way to and from school.”

One thing is for sure: The declaration Gianna made earlier in the week in a now-viral video is true, “Daddy changed the world.”